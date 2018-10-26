Here are the questions to which I would have every reader give his close attention — what life and morals were like; through what men and what policies, in peace and in war, empire was established and enlarged; then let him note how, with the gradual relaxation of discipline, morals first gave way, as it were, then sank lower and lower, and finally began the downward plunge which has brought us to the present time, when we can endure neither our vices nor their cure.
What chiefly makes the study of history wholesome and profitable is this, that you behold the lessons of every kind of experience set forth as if on a conspicuous monument; from these you may choose for yourself and for your own state what to imitate, from these mark for avoidance what is shameful in the conception and shameful in the result.
— Titus Livius, (59 B.C. — A.D. 17), “From the Founding of the City”
The decline and fall of the Roman Empire has been the subject of many books and treatises seeking to explain how ancient history relates to social, political, economic, and military trends that may signal the decline and fall of one’s own country and times. It’s interesting to note that the writer cited lived at what arguably was Rome’s zenith — the Augustan Age, when the empire held unchallenged sway over much of the known Western world. Titus Livius survived Caesar Augustus by only three years.
We live now at a time when America is often likened to Rome. Ours is a country whose wealth and power in the post World War II era made it the envy of the entire world. But all that wealth and all that power, particularly in the past 50 years or so, has not gone unchallenged. And like Rome, America is threatened by forces operating both from within and without.
Political discourse (if we can call it that) in our country is as vile and destructive as it has ever been in living memory. Basic American principles enshrined in the Constitution — equal justice under law, presumed innocence until proven guilty, due process, the right to privacy, etc., are under attack. Blistering rhetoric from the White House and win-at-any-cost tactics pursued by minority party leadership in the House and Senate — this is what passes for representative government in Washington today. And however the fast approaching midterm elections play out, it’s only going to get worse.
There are a number of very real problems facing our country, and immigration is perhaps the most pressing. A “caravan” of 7,000 or so immigrants presumably seeking a better life in America than what they’ve had in Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador is making its way north through Mexico. It’s headed for the U.S. border, a thousand miles away. A second such caravan already is forming in Guatemala to follow in the wake of the first. And if a second, then why not a third or a fourth?
Who organizes and pays for these potential assaults on our borders? Who provides the trucks and buses that accompany them? Who furnishes the food, the water, the tents, the medical supplies? Who takes the pictures showing women and children in the fore of ranks that are reported to be overwhelmingly adult and masculine? Does anybody know? Does anybody care?
What you should know is this: U.S. immigration law is a bipartisan holy mess, and a country that cannot control its own borders, particularly one with an overly generous welfare system like ours, will not long endure.
Whatever President Trump does or does not do when one or more of these caravans arrive at our borders will be criticized to a fare-thee-well by his critics on both the right and left.
A second major problem facing America is the breakdown in morals that is clearly taking place in America and much of the world today. More children are born out of wedlock than ever in our history, and will soon, if not already, outnumber those from traditional two-parent families. Virtually unrestricted abortion, more effective contraceptives, and vastly improved health care enjoyed by the elderly has led to the rapid aging of our population.
We’re in a race, it seems, between job-destroying technology, old-age dependency, shrinking birthrates and illegal immigration to determine who or what will lead us into the brave new world of our children’s tomorrows.
R.L. Schreadley is a former Post and Courier executive editor.