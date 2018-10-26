Migrants receive donated food at a makeshift camp set up by a caravan of Central American migrants traveling to the U.S, in Mapastepec, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. When an estimated 4,000 to 5,000 migrants walked into Mapastepec Wednesday, the municipality of 45,000 residents was ready. Locals had been following the caravan’s progress for days. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)