The turkey-and-cranberry-sauce sandwiches are just about exhausted. The football bleachers are empty. The airports have exhaled their gigantic breath of holiday crowds. We’re folding up thoughts of the Pilgrims and the Wampanoag Indians and stuffing them in boxes for next year.
Maybe we shouldn’t put them in the attic. Maybe we need to recycle those cardboard cutouts along with the wine bottles and pie tins and the other empties from the feast.
After all, we know the Pilgrims were not the first Americans. In the strictest sense, of course, indigenes like the Kiawah and Catawba and Cherokee and all the others who cultivated the forests and reared their children in this land were the first Americans.
If we’re thinking that “American” is the name we give those others, the new homo politicus born when blood and cultures sometimes violently and sometimes cooperatively smashed together on the frontier, who were neither “native” nor “foreign” to this soil but an amalgam of both, even then the Pilgrims do not come close to being the first.
Jamestown, of course, was settled in 1607, and usually we remember to qualify our encomiums about Plymouth Plantation. Sometimes we remember that Roanoke and its settlers disappeared more than 20 years before John Smith met Pocahontas. But almost no one recalls that America’s first foreign settlers came to the Carolina coast six decades before Virginia Dare was born.
They weren’t Europeans. They were Africans.
Thirty years after Columbus splashed ashore, though Spanish colonies dotted the Caribbean, the territory that would become the United States was still terra incognita to Europeans. A few raiders kidnapped Indians and sold them into slavery, but otherwise the Spanish knew next to nothing about these lands.
In 1521, Spaniards kidnapped dozens of people from the “Chicora” land of Winyah Bay. One of those captives seemed to assimilate to “civilization” so felicitously that they dubbed him Francisco de Chicora and made him a principal member of a new expedition meant to settle the mainland. He was enlisted as a translator by the ruthless colonist Lucas Vázquez de Ayllón.
A fleet of ships and 600 settlers and more than 100 Africans sailed to the Chicora coast. When they first touched land, Francisco bolted into the woods, never to be seen again. It was not a good omen. The settlers bounced around on the coast looking for the best place to build the houses they would call San Miguel de Guadalupe. Most scholars now think the ill-fated colonists ended up somewhere in Georgia. Fewer than 200 Spaniards survived the disease-plagued summer before abandoning America.
The Africans never left. They threw off their chains, attacked their oppressors, and mixed into the Indian towns.
They became maroons.
A hundred years before we used that word for castaways, maroon referred to enslaved Africans who stole away into the mountains and swamps beyond the frontiers of European settlements. When caught, their “owners” tortured them publicly to terrify other slaves. When uncaught, maroons built new societies in the woods. They might number anywhere from a handful of refugees to thousands. Carolina swamps hid sizable maroon communities into the 1860s.
They came about as close as anyone could to that radical condition Thomas Hobbes, John Locke and Jean-Jacques Rousseau called the “state of nature.” They made social contracts, surrendering some liberties to each other in order to secure others. Long before Thomas Jefferson, they knew that governments derived their just powers from the consent of the governed.
If only they had had writing, we’d be telling their heroic stories of freedom as the spark of democracy. The whole country would recount their trials and triumphs at Thanksgiving. Until that happens, it is up to us to revive and respect these brave people who almost 500 years ago lived so close to where we live today, for maroons were the first settlers of these United States.
Joseph Kelly is a professor of English at the College of Charleston.