The Post and Courier recently ran an article about TB in Charleston titled, “Tuberculosis Case Confirmed at West Ashley High School.” This is a story about global health and its links with TB in Charleston and with U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham.
America has been playing a leadership role in global health, especially since President George W. Bush launched two key programs, the President’s Emergency Program For AIDS Relief and the President’s Malaria Initiative. Global efforts against these two diseases have been spectacularly successful: In only a decade, worldwide deaths from HIV/AIDS and malaria have each fallen by over 40 percent. Although people in developing countries were the key actors in bringing this about, assistance from the United States, backed by Sen. Graham, R-S.C., and a robust bipartisan consensus in Congress, have played a critical role.
The fight against tuberculosis has been given less attention, and TB is now the world’s leading infectious killer of adults.
TB principally kills people in their main bread-winning and parenting years, exacting a toll on families and on the economy of the community, in addition to the suffering of TB patients. Almost all of this is needless: The great majority of TB cases in developing countries can be cured with $40 worth of drugs. And curing cases of active TB is the most effective way to prevent TB from spreading.
Failure to follow through on this opportunity and ensure that TB cases are treated adequately has given rise to the global spread of highly drug-resistant forms of the disease.
This means the health of people in South Carolina and across America could be threatened by a dangerous airborne disease, just when many thought TB had nearly been ended in this country.
Because most cases of TB are not drug-resistant, the case at West Ashley High School will very likely turn out to be drug-susceptible. It would be much better, though, not to have the threat of drug-resistant TB looming over Charleston and other communities.
In light of all this, Congress is beginning to see the need for increased attention to global tuberculosis control, to help protect the health of people both here and abroad. In the current appropriations process both the House and Senate Appropriations Committees have put forward increases, albeit modest ones, in U.S. assistance to battle the global TB epidemic.
The increase in the House bill is $41 million, and in the Senate bill, it is $14 million. In terms of typical budget politics, the $27 million difference between the House and Senate versions is small change, not big enough for the back pages, let alone the front pages. But in terms of real-world impact, the extra $27 million means that many thousands more people would live instead of dying, and it means that the health security of Americans would be better protected.
Whether the final legislation contains the higher or lower number depends in large part on one person, Sen. Graham, since he is the chairman of the Senate Appropriations subcommittee with jurisdiction over the issue.
In the fall, the heads of the world’s governments will convene in New York for a high-level meeting on tuberculosis. There is a saying that when all is said and done, a lot more is said than done, and it remains to be seen whether the fight against TB will be a classic case in point. Congressional action on TB funding will send a powerful message one way or another.
Willie Dickerson is a volunteer and board member with RESULTS, a grassroots advocacy organization working to end hunger and poverty. Cameron Jones holds a graduate degree in public health from the Medical University of South Carolina, where he is finishing his medical studies. Ernest Loevinsohn is executive director of the Fund for Global Health and a former chairman of the Stop TB Partnership.