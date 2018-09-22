The honor guard sailors worked deliberately and silently, determined to compress the American flag into 13 precise and very symbolic folds. Grover Fewox would never have demanded such perfection, but he would surely have appreciated it.
The young sailors took turns inspecting their work, saluted it and then each other. The final presentation to the stately widow was a whispered ritual that ended with the profound message from all of us Americans — “on behalf of a grateful nation.”
It was only then that Mrs. Neta Fewox, so emotionally sturdy and graceful during her husband’s funeral, finally shed her tears of sadness. Grover Cleveland Fewox, her husband of 72 years and another quiet member of America’s “Greatest Generation,” was gone.
And we Americans remain a grateful nation, right?
Mr. Fewox went to war at age 17, one of 16 million Americans who served in World War II. His wartime service was concentrated in the bloody ocean battlegrounds of the Pacific aboard the Sperry, a submarine tender and the first U.S. Navy ship to be launched after Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor.
Like so many others answering America’s anxious calls to service, he found the experiences of war to be rites of passage to manhood. He was never much for war stories, but he surely enjoyed a constancy of fellowship with his fellow travelers in organizations such as the Fleet Reserve Association and the American Legion.
There are 7,200 World War II veterans still with us in South Carolina. Understandably their numbers are thinning quickly. Their stories and their funerals ignite a cascade of competing reflections.
America won that horrible war and then led the rebuilding and reknitting of the world, kindling global trade patterns and commercial alliances. It was a postwar world order anchored by America’s strength and determination to nurture freedom and human dignity. It served our nation and our allies well. These days, many promote America’s escape from such alignments. Do we not need them any longer? Are such alliances expendable?
Are America’s strength and determination no longer a factor in a proper world order? Or do we just not care much anymore?
Thank God we’re talking more these days about a trade war and not naval battles. But trade wars, too, have dreadful effects and implications. Grover Fewox would roll his eyes and demur in any such political discussions. He’d be more interested in discussing America’s current generation and especially the current Navy.
The Veterans Administration reports only 575,000 American World II veterans are still alive and about 300 die each day. Many have recorded personal histories. And as we hear their stories, attend their funerals, read their obituaries, and rejoice at their sense of service and their sacrifices, we might wonder about the standard of America’s Greatest Generation.
Mr. Fewox served in the Navy for 16 years after the war ended, and when he retired in 1962 he moved to Charleston to work at the Naval Weapons Station. He had begun a second career of public service, and he and Neta would raise their three daughters in Hanahan.
Grover and Neta committed to their marriage in the early days of the war. He mailed her an engagement ring from a West Coast duty station. And as the years passed, they had a date — every day. It was a standing “Happy Hour,” a pause for undistracted table talk over refreshments of drinks and some snacks. It was a discipline that nurtures bonds; it was the practice of that love story that grew stronger over 72 years.
Three area police agencies were conducting joint motorcycle training Wednesday as Mr. Fewox’s funeral began at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in North Charleston. These cops quickly organized a 21-unit motorcycle escort for the hearse carrying Mr. Fewox’s body from the church to Carolina Memorial Gardens. Small American flags fluttered from the front fenders.
The procession moved through city streets and past closed Interstate 26 exits. The lights and sounds of the escorts drew attention. Modest Mr. Fewox would have wondered what the fuss was about. A pedestrian stopped, hand across his heart. A teenager on the sidewalk mouthed respectfully, “must be somebody important.”
Oh, yes, it was someone very important — Grover Cleveland Fewox, the “Chief” — about to be honored in a simple and dignified way by his family, his friends and, yes, a grateful nation.
