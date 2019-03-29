The long-anticipated Mueller report, that part made public in Attorney General William Barr’s summary, was greeted with relief by most Republicans. Democrats on the whole, those who could not muster a stiff upper lip and get on with it, had a far different take. It was something akin to a Casey Stengel “It ain’t over til it’s over” vow to continue what more than ever seems to be a fool’s errand to overturn the 2016 election and force President Donald Trump from office.
Don’t remember Casey Stengel? He’s the legendary New York Mets manager in the early ’60s who, his team on a dismal losing streak, famously asked, “Don’t nobody here know how to play this game?” That’s something Democrats and Republicans alike might well ask the teams they’ve got in Washington today.
The U.S. government is organized in such a way that almost always requires compromise if anything significant is achieved. And that means compromise both within and across party lines. More than that, the legislative and executive branches of government must co-operate with each other to govern effectively. Constantly being at each other’s throat is not going to get the job done. You don’t have to love your opponents, but you do have to get along with them.
The third branch of government, the judiciary, does not have to get along with either of the first two. Nor should it. Judges and justices have to interpret what the law, ultimately what the Constitution permits and what it does not. If you’ve been wondering about certain Democrats saying they want to pack the Supreme Court (adding six additional members), it’s almost as nutty as lowering the voting age to 16, which some also say they want to do. FDR tried to pack the court in the 1930s and failed. So far as I know, he never wanted to lower the voting age to 18, which it is now, much less to 16.
There are many real problems affecting our country and the world today, and both Democrats and Republicans have largely frittered away the last two and a half years, frittered away on the alleged “collusion” of Trump and/or his campaign staff with Russia. Robert Mueller’s exhaustive investigation found nothing substantiating the “facts” on which such collusion was said to be based.
And that brings up a potentially far more serious problem affecting the American system of governance than the now deflated political drama we’ve witnessed since Trump won the presidency, to wit the role the national “mainstream media” played in showcasing and breathing life into that drama. No honest person who witnessed the obvious anti-Trump bias of most mainstream media in the coverage afforded him up to the election and after can seriously doubt that this has helped poison Washington politics today. It has also poisoned the reputation of much of the mainstream media as well.
In defense of print journalism (I won’t even try to defend television and the internet) what my longtime mentor at the Charleston papers insisted on calling “the trade” has fallen on hard times. I recently read somewhere that 180 daily newspapers have folded in the United States in the last decade or so, and that employment in the trade over the same period has been almost halved.
More and more, people both at home and abroad are getting their news (yes, often their “fake news”) off the internet, and more particularly via social media and blogs. We here in Charleston are blessed in still having a viable daily newspaper (that comes in both print and digital forms). Many cities our size no longer do. Our country and our world are much the poorer for it.
R.L. Schreadley is a former Post and Courier executive editor.