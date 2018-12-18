Congress last week quietly passed the farm bill, a vast collage of legislation affecting the agricultural economy of the United States. This law, which Congress updates every five years, undergoes constant revision.
But a few things never change. Foremost among these are the elaborate protections and subsidies given to the nation’s wealthy farmers of sugarcane and sugar beets.
Congress first slapped a tariff on imported sugar in 1789, but this was designed to raise revenue, not protect domestic interests. In 1842, Congress passed a new, two-tiered tariff on foreign sugar, raising rates on refined-sugar imports in the hopes of promoting domestic refiners, while a separate, but lower, tariff on raw sugar sought to protect domestic producers, mostly in Louisiana.
The Civil War left the South’s sugar producers in ruins. As they began rebuilding, they faced growing competition from several quarters: cheap sugar produced in places like Cuba, as well as a growing amount of refined sugar derived from beets grown in Europe and, eventually, the U.S.
Farmers growing sugarcane in Louisiana clamored for protection — and they generally got it. But so, too, did American beet growers, which also struggled to compete in the global marketplace. In Congress, growers made dire predictions that the nation’s sugar industry would perish if not protected.
Then, as now, this was likely correct: Other nations grew sugar far more cheaply than the U.S. did. And had Congress eschewed protective tariffs on sugar at this point in history, sugarcane and sugar-beet cultivation might well have moved to more favorable climes — as it probably should have. But no such thing happened.
Yet all these tariffs, including the infamous Smoot-Hawley tariff passed in 1930, had a perverse consequence. As the United States Tariff Commission would conclude a few years later, protective tariffs ended up hurting, not helping, the domestic producers.
To make matters even more complicated, the tariff had spurred a dramatic expansion of sugar production in U.S. territories and possessions like Puerto Rico and the Philippines, both of which could easily produce sugar more cheaply than domestic producers — and did not have to pay a tariff.
The Tariff Commission recommended that the U.S. abandon protective tariffs and instead adopt an even more extreme solution: a complicated system of production quotas that divided up the sugar market between domestic producers of cane and beet; territorial producers of cane; and the balance reserved for Cuba. This was akin to Soviet central-style planning, but it became enshrined in law thanks to the Sugar Act of 1934.
By the 1980s, sugar legislation became part of the much larger farm bill, making it even harder to carry out reforms. And as the years went by, the contrivances used to prop up the sugar industry have multiplied, encompassing non-recourse loans; a complex system of tariffs; and even a means of diverting surplus sugar into ethanol production.
The biggest, if most diffuse, impact of these interventions in the market has inevitably fallen on consumers. While estimates vary, it’s thought that consumers pay between $2.4 billion and $4 billion more a year than they would under a free-trade regime.
Last spring, the House debated an amendment to the farm bill that would have begun phasing out the quotas and other subsidies to domestic producers. But in a rare show of bipartisanship, legislators from both parties eliminated it from the farm bill passed last week.
It was a bitter defeat for anyone who believes that market forces should have a place in setting prices.
Stephen Mihm, an associate professor of history at the University of Georgia, is a contributor to Bloomberg Opinion.