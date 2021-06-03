OPINION: Cartoon was 'inaccurate and unfair' in depiction of Middle East

It was most disappointing to see The Post and Courier join in the antisemitism which has unfortunately sprung up in various parts of the country along with anti-Asian sentiments as well. The cartoon you ran on your editorial page showed Israelis in a tank attacking Palestinians who are throwing rocks at the tank. Nowhere in sight were the more than 1,000 explosive rockets fired into Israel by Palestinian terrorists which brought about an Israeli response.
If you look at the map of the Middle East, Israel is about the size of New Jersey surrounded by enormous enemies. When Jewish people were allowed to return to their homeland in 1948 they developed ways to grow crops in the desert, while building a thriving economy within a democracy and Israel is a leader in research and development in many areas which helps people around the world. For example, The Weizmann Institute of Science was ranked number 2 for research quality by the Nature Index in 2019.
Unfortunately, the Palestinians are being used by several countries in the Middle East as well as terrorists who refuse to let the Palestinians live in peace with the Israelis and benefit from the Israeli economic success despite living in a desert area with no oil.
We know that Israel is not treated fairly by much of the world but it is indeed disappointing to see an inaccurate and unfair depiction of what actually took place in the Middle East in the Post and Courier.
Jim Christian, Georgetown