Opinion: Are You Ready Yet?

All of us have people in our lives that we can depend on to not be ready when it is time to leave. I don’t care what the occasion is that person will find a way to make everybody late. I have a childhood friend who we use to tell what time we would be by to pick him up and 99% of the time he was not ready. He would come to the door, stick up his finger, gesturing just a minute and would stay in the house another 10 to 15 minutes. I must confess that we left him at home a few times.
When I read the book of Ecclesiastes I am reminded of the words written by the author. “To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven: A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted; A time to kill, and a time to heal; a time to break down, and a time to build up; A time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance; A time to cast away stones, and a time to gather stones together; a time to embrace, and a time to refrain from embracing; A time to get, and a time to lose; a time to keep, and a time to cast away; A time to rend, and a time to sew; a time to keep silence, and a time to speak; A time to love, and a time to hate; a time of war, and a time of peace” Ecclesiastes 3:1-8.
I did not read anything in those passages of scriptures that said there is a time to be late and a time to be on time. You know why, because we should always be on time. No sir no mam CP (Colored People) Time is not acceptable. Being late is both habitual and hereditary. Some people have fallen into practice of being late while others are that way because somehow not being on time got tossed in genetically. Go to the family tree, usually a parent or grandparent had the same trait. Some things however, are not affected by your punctuality at all, they just happen.
That’s what Solomon was attempting to accomplish when he was inspired to write Ecclesiastes. Regardless of your punctuality style, certain things just seem to take place when the time is right. The climate has to be right for snow to fall. The humidity and the atmospheric temperature must be right for snow to form. However, the atmospheric temperature and the humidity can be right but it doesn’t mean that it is going to snow. Snow happens when nature (God) calls for snow not because the meteorologist said so.
Let’s go back to the subject matter, “Are You Ready Yet”. Notice the first comparison listed by the wisest man of his time, “A time to be born, and a time to die”. We do not have a say on the day and time we will be born. Neither do we have a say in the day and time we will die. But Solomon said it will happen in time. We can be late for everything in the world we attend, but we will never be too late to die. So the question remains, “Are You Ready Yet”. Are you ready to die? The only way you can be ready to die is to know Jesus as your personal Lord and Savior.
The process is simple. Read and receive;
Lord Jesus, I am a sinner who need to be saved. I believe that you are the Christ, the son of the living God. Please forgive me of my many sins, I repent of my evil ways. I surrender to you right now with my whole heart. Cleanse me, purge me, and make me whole. I want to be ready when you come for me. Thank you for saving my soul. Amen!
Go back to your church or find you a good bible base church where you can grow and be nurtured. Study, pray, and mediated on the word of God for the rest of your life.
I will see you around the throne one day.