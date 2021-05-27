You are the owner of this article.
Opera about Omar ibn Said will debut at 2022's Spoleto Festival USA

After the Library of Congress purchased Omar ibn Said's autobiography in 2017 and made it available to the world, Spoleto General Director Nigel Redden got an idea

Redden envisioned an opera exploring Omar's complex life to be staged as part of Spoleto Festival USA, a 17-day performing arts event that brings people to Charleston each year from all over the world. 

The opera could mark Charleston’s 350th anniversary, point to the new International African American Museum and shed light on the little-known but large number of African Muslims enslaved in the United States.

The festival commissioned Grammy Award-winning musical artist Rhiannon Giddens to write the libretto and score.

Michael Abels would co-create the score. Charlotte Brathwaite would direct. Festival Resident Conductor and Director of Orchestral Activities John Kennedy would conduct. 

Excitement flourished. "Omar" would debut at the 2020 festival.

Then the coronavirus hit. The opera was postponed to 2021.

Festival planners postponed it again this spring due to continued pandemic concerns. 

Now, "Omar" will debut at next year's festival, in 2022. 

