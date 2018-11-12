Summit: Oil output cuts possible
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — OPEC and allied oil-producing countries will likely need to cut crude supplies, perhaps by as much as 1 million barrels of oil a day, to rebalance the market after U.S. sanctions on Iran failed to cut Tehran's output, Saudi Arabia's energy minister said Monday.
The comments from the minister, Khalid al-Falih, show the balancing act the U.S. allies face in dealing with President Donald Trump's actions related to the oil industry.
Trump in recent weeks demanded the oil cartel increase production to drive down U.S. gasoline prices.
The U.S. has meanwhile allowed some of its allies — Greece, India, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Turkey — as well as rival China to continue to purchase Iranian oil despite re-imposed sanctions, as long as they work to reduce their imports to zero.
Athenahealth in $5.7B buyout offer
NEW YORK — Athenahealth shares soared almost 10 percent Monday after the struggling medical billing software maker received a $5.7 billion cash buyout offer.
Veritas Capital and Evergreen Coast Capital plan to give athenahealth shareholders $135 per share in a deal that will take the company private. That represents a roughly 12 percent premium over the closing price of athenahealth shares Friday.
But the latest deal is smaller than a $6.5 billion bid that prominent investor Elliott Management Corp. made in May.
Elliott Management made its offer for $160 per share in cash after saying it had grown frustrated with athenahealth's struggles, which included missed guidance targets and churning through five chief financial officers in the last four years.
A month after Elliott made its offer, co-founder and CEO Jonathan Bush said he was stepping down.
Athenahealth said Monday that Elliott Management supported the latest deal offer. Evergreen Coast Capital is an Elliott affiliate that invests in technology.
Theme park industry growth slows
ORLANDO, Fla. — An industry group says the global theme park market grew 5 percent last year, but it was the smallest growth in the past five years.
A report produced for the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions says the global theme park business was a $45 billion industry in 2017.
The report says there has been slowing expansion in the Americas and Asian markets.
Most of the global gains in revenue will come from attendance gains, which the report says is expected to grow 3.8 percent a year over the next several years.
The report says the Asia-Pacific region will account for almost two-thirds of the global growth in attendance.
The report was released at the trade group's annual convention in Orlando that started Monday.
CEO out at cosmetics maker Coty
NEW YORK — The top executive at the New York cosmetics maker Coty is leaving less than a week after revealing that significant supply chain problems sapped revenue during the first quarter.
The company said Monday that CEO Camillo Pane, who led the company for two years, resigned for family reasons.
Pierre Laubies, who last ran JDE, a beverage company, takes over immediately. He will also have a seat on the board.
Coty, whose brands include CoverGirl, Max Factor and Hugo Boss, named Peter Harf as chairman Monday. Bart Becht, who was chairman, will remain on the board.
The company will also add two independent directors to its board.
Stifel analyst Mark Astrachan wrote recently that Coty, in addition to near-term supply chain issues, will be wresting with underlying weakness in its consumer beauty unit for the next two to three years.
Shares of Coty Inc. tumbled 22 percent last week after reporting first-quarter earnings and they are down 57 percent this year. Shares rose almost 6 percent at the opening bell.
Schumer: FAA slow on airline seats
NEW YORK — The Senate's top Democrat says the Federal Aviation Administration isn't moving fast enough to roll out a plan to stop airlines from shrinking passengers' seats.
Sen. Charles Schumer says federal officials should be doing more to comply with a law to establish minimum seat size standards for airplanes.
The law, part of a reauthorization bill passed in September, requires the FAA to set the seat-size guidelines. It gives the FAA a year to tackle shrinking seats and give an opportunity for the public to weigh in.
But the New York Democrat says the FAA must move faster. He says the agency hasn't established a plan to "rein in" shrinking seats. The FAA said it "is working to address the provision in the reauthorization bill."
Frontier pilots nearing new contract
DENVER — Frontier Airlines pilots could be close to reaching a new contract after over two years of talks.
The union representing pilots for the Denver-based discount carrier announced Monday it reached an "agreement in principle" on a deal including improvements to pay, work rules and benefits.
A statement from the Air Line Pilots Association says it still must be reviewed by the Frontier union's executive council, which will decide whether to send it to pilots for a vote.
Frontier pilots have been working under a contract changed in 2011 to keep their airline out of bankruptcy.
Pilots have picketed in Denver and sent a "strike bus" to cities in the airline's network over the last year to try to build public awareness for their cause.
SoftBank unit plans big IPO
TOKYO — Japanese technology company SoftBank Group Corp. will carry out an initial public offering of its Japanese mobile subsidiary, set for Dec. 19, in what will likely be one of the world's biggest IPOs.
The Tokyo Stock Exchange approved the listing of 1.6 billion shares of SoftBank Corp. Monday, at the U.S. equivalent of $13 a share, raising potentially more than $20 billion.
Founded in 1986, initially running software, broadband and fixed-line telecommunications businesses, the company has expanded to become one of Japan's top mobile service providers. It was the first carrier to offer the Apple iPhone in Japan.
The parent is investing in a range of companies globally, including U.S. wireless company Sprint, British IoT company ARM, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba and U.S. ride-sharing service Uber.