Oil producers combining amid stagnant crude prices; Nokia to build moon's 1st cellular network

2 oil drillers combining in $9.7B deal
NEW YORK — ConocoPhillips is buying shale producer Concho Resources in an all-stock deal valued at $9.7 billion.
The combined business will have an enterprise value of about $60 billion and a combined resource base of approximately 23 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The companies said Monday that the combined business will be the largest independent oil and gas company, with pro forma production of more than 1.5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.
The transaction brings together the companies' acreage positions across the Delaware and Midland basins and also includes positions in the Eagle Ford and Bakken in the Lower 48 and the Montney in Canada. Its position in the Permian Basin will be expanded. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of next year.
The deal comes as many oil producers are struggling to make ends meet. Oil prices have remained low for months, mainly because efforts to contain the coronavirus halted most travel, obliterating demand for fuel. The price for a barrel of crude is down more than 30 percent since the start of the year, and it has been hovering around $40 a barrel, below what most producers in the U.S. need to break even
NASA hires Nokia for moon 4G network
LONDON — Nokia says it has been tapped by NASA to build the first cellular communications network on the moon.
The Finnish telecommunications equipment maker said Monday its Nokia Bell Labs' division will build a 4G communications system to be deployed on a lunar lander to the Moon's surface in late 2022.
NASA is awarding $370 million to 14 companies including to provide technology for the Artemis moon-landing program. The program's aim is establish a long-term human presence on the moon as a warm-up for missions to Mars.
Nokia released more details of its involvement after an announcement last week by NASA, which said it was giving the company's U.S unit $14.1 million for the network. The U.S. space agency is also funding other innovations in cryogenic fluid management, lunar surface innovation, and descent and landing capability.
Nokia's network will provide critical communications capabilities for tasks astronauts will need to carry out like remote control of lunar rovers, real-time navigation and high-definition video streaming, the company said.
The equipment includes base station, antennas and software and is designed to withstand harsh launches and lunar landings and extreme conditions in space.
GM expected to make EVs at Tenn. plant
DETROIT — General Motors is expected to reveal that it will build the Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV at its factory in Spring Hill, Tennessee, when it makes a major manufacturing announcement on Tuesday.
The Detroit automaker said it plans an online announcement Tuesday morning, but it declined further comment.
On Friday, Gerald Johnson, GM's head of global manufacturing, said the factory for the Lyriq would be announced this week.
The consulting firm LMC Automotive predicted that the Lyriq, the company's first electric SUV, will be built in Spring Hill. That means Spring Hill is likely to be the company's third electric vehicle factory. LMC Senior Vice President Jeff Schuster said he expects GM to build other electric vehicles at Spring Hill as well.
GM already has announced that EVs will be built at two plants in Michigan.
Currently the 7.9-million-square-foot Spring Hill facility employs about 3,400 hourly workers who make the Cadillac XT5 and XT6 gas-powered SUVs as well as the GMC and Holden Acadia SUVs. The complex, which is GM's biggest in North America, also makes four engines that go into GM trucks and SUVs.
Economic rebound in China gains speed
BEIJING — China's shaky economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is gaining strength as consumers return to shopping malls and auto dealerships while the United States and Europe endure painful contractions.
Growth in the world's second-largest economy accelerated to 4.9 percent over a year earlier in the three months ending in September, up from the previous quarter's 3.2 percent, official data showed Monday. Retail spending rebounded to above pre-virus levels for the first time and factory output rose, boosted by demand for exports of masks and other medical supplies.
China, which is South Carolina's largest global trading partner, is the only major economy that is expected to grow this year while activity in the United States, Europe and Japan shrinks.
The recovery is "broadening out and becoming less reliant" on government stimulus, Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics said in a report. He said growth is "still accelerating" heading into the present quarter.
Ex-Netflix exec jumps to Warner Bros.
LOS ANGELES — Veteran TV industry executive Channing Dungey was named chairman of the Warner Bros. Television Group after tenures at ABC and Netflix in which she shepherded hit series including "Scandal."
Dungey, who at ABC in 2016 became the first African American head of a network entertainment division, will succeed Peter Roth when he steps down from the post early next year, the company said Monday.
After an ABC career that spanned 14 years, including as a series development executive, Dungey was hired by Netflix in late 2018 as vice president for original series. She resigned earlier this month, sparking reports that she was destined for Warner Bros. While at ABC, Dungey was responsible for shows including "The Good Doctor," the revival of "American Idol" and the "Roseanne" reboot with Roseanne Barr that was canceled in 2018 over a racist tweet from Barr that Dungey called "repugnant."