Falling oil prices snap stocks' streak
NEW YORK — A late gain for U.S. stocks slipped away Wednesday as a four-day winning streak ended. Energy companies sank along with the price of oil.
The price of crude oil fell more than 3 percent Wednesday. Big dividend payers and industrial companies slipped. Gains for Microsoft, Facebook and Alphabet helped technology companies finish higher. Banks and health care companies also rose.
The U.S. and China both announced new tariffs: later this month each country will put a 25 percent tax on $16 billion in goods imported from the other. Both countries placed tariffs on $34 billion in imports earlier this month, and they have threatened much larger tariffs to come.
But investors have been focusing on rising company earnings instead. Karyn Cavanaugh, senior markets strategist at Voya Investment Management, said U.S. companies are expecting bigger profits in spite of the tariffs.
"That speaks to me a lot louder than a lot of negative headlines," she said. "Companies have gotten very good at minimizing their costs and being very efficient with what they have."
Tesla board reviews bid to go private
SAN FRANCISCO — Board members at Tesla are evaluating CEO and chairman Elon Musk's $72 billion proposal to take the electric car and solar panel maker private.
Six of nine members say in a statement Wednesday that Musk began talking with the board about the move last week. This included discussing how being a private company could better serve Tesla's long-term interests. The statement says board members met several times and also addressed funding for the move. Musk, his brother Kimbal and director Steve Jurvetson were not included in the statement.
Musk announced the bombshell move Tuesday on Twitter, writing that he had secured funding to buy Tesla Inc.'s shares at $420 each. The Wall Street Journal then reported that government regulators have opened an inquiry to determine whether that tweet was factual..
NYC moves to rein in Uber, Lyft
NEW YORK — New York City is reining in the growth of Uber, Lyft and other app-based ride services with a temporary cap on new cars picking up fares.
The City Council approved a package of bills Wednesday that included a one-year moratorium on new licenses for for-hire vehicles while the city studies the rapidly changing industry. It also voted to set a minimum driver wage equivalent to the yellow cab wage for app-based drivers.
Backers of the proposals said both the traditional yellow cab industry and drivers for app-based services are suffering as Uber cars flood the city's streets. They said the growth of ride-hailing apps has also worsened traffic congestion.
But opponents said Uber and Lyft provide needed service to neighborhoods outside Manhattan that are poorly served by yellow cabs.
CVS Health tops forecasts for 2Q
NEW YORK — CVS Health beat expectations for the second-quarter, helped by rising prescription sales, though a nearly $4 billion charge from one of the company's businesses led to a loss.
The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager said Wednesday that it has struggled to grow its long-term care business as much as it had expected after acquiring Omnicare in 2015. It cited lower occupancy rates in skilled nursing facilities and the financial struggles of its customers. Omnicare provides pharmacy services to nursing homes and other clients.
The company booked a charge of $3.9 billion in the quarter after a test showed that the fair value of that business was lower than the carrying value.
That and some charges from a pending $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer Aetna led to a $2.56 billion loss in the quarter, compared with a $1.1 billion profit during the same period last year. Adjusted earnings, which don't count one-time items like charges, came in at $1.69 per share. Revenue rose 2 percent to about $46.7 billion.
CVS Health Corp., based in Woonsocket, R.I., runs more than 9,800 retail locations and processes over a billion prescriptions annually as a pharmacy benefit manager.
China's exports rise despite tariff hikes
BEIJING — China's exports accelerated in July, showing little impact from a U.S. tariff hike, while sales to the United States rose 13.3 percent over a year earlier.
Customs data released Wednesday showed exports rose 12.2 percent to $215.5 billion, up from June's 11.3 percent growth. That was despite Washington's imposition of 25 percent duties on $34 billion of Chinese goods on July 6 in a dispute over technology.
Imports surged 27.3 percent to $187.5 billion, outpacing the previous month's 14.1 percent.
Growth in exports to the United States was off slightly from June's 13.6 percent. That was more than offset by stronger exports to the rest of the world, possibly helped by a weaker Chinese currency.
Beijing has warned its exporters face "rising instabilities."
Ford marks 10M Mustang cars
FLAT ROCK, Mich. — Ford Motor Co. marked production of the 10 millionth Mustang with celebrations Wednesday at the automaker's headquarters and at the Flat Rock Assembly Plant where the iconic sports car is made.
A parade of Mustangs from 1964 to the present day rolled into the parking lot at the Dearborn headquarters before making the 30-minute drive — complete with police escort — to the Flat Rock complex. There, the cars were organized into a configuration that spelled out "10,000,000." The commas were represented by the first Mustang produced and the 10 millionth, a 2019 Wimbledon White GT V8 six-speed manual convertible.
Mustang is the best-selling sports car of the last 50 years in the U.S. and the world's top-selling sports car for three years in a row, according to company analyses.
"Today, when we say the word, 'Mustang,' isn't it amazing that you don't think of the horse? You think of the vehicle," Ford CEO Jim Hackett said. "It's changed the perception because of its popularity."
Kroger eyes sale of Turkey Hill unit
CINCINNATI — Kroger says it is exploring the possible sale of a business unit that produces ice cream and beverages.
The grocer it has hired Goldman Sachs to evaluate a "potential sale" of the Turkey Hill business unit, which employs almost 800 people. Turkey Hill produces a variety of ice creams, milk and fruit drinks at its facility in Conestoga, Pa.
The Kroger Co. owns 38 food manufacturing plants — including 19 dairies — which produce the supermarket company's portfolio of house brands. The potential divestiture comes after Kroger announced last year that it planned to sell off its convenience store business.
Sinclair, Tribune look to clear hurdles
NEW YORK — Sinclair Broadcast Group says it's in talks with Tribune Media on how to overcome regulatory hurdles to its $3.9 billion deal to buy Tribune's 42 TV stations.
Sinclair CEO Chris Ripley says the companies are working to find approaches that are best for the company, employees and shareholders. He made the comments Wednesday as Sinclair reported quarterly financial results.
In July, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai raised concerns about the deal and ordered a hearing. Although Sinclair has proposed selling some stations to address potential antitrust concerns, Pai said Sinclair might still be able to operate the stations "in practice, even if not in name."
At the time, one potential buyer was the Cunningham Group, which has ties to Sinclair's founding family. Sinclair has said it will no longer sell two stations to Cunningham and will instead seek FCC permission to sell them to another unrelated party.
Amazon? Ga. is site of 'Project Rocket'
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A mysterious economic development project code-named "Project Rocket" is advancing in Atlanta's suburbs.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the identity of the company seeking the massive distribution facility remains shrouded in secrecy. The story notes that e-commerce giant Amazon has reportedly been seeking an Atlanta-area site for a new fulfillment center.
Plans include more than 1,800 employee parking spaces outside a 2.5-million-square-foot facility with an 80-foot-tall building, 65 loading docks and 200 truck parking spaces. More than a dozen nearby residents expressed concerns about traffic and noise from all-night operations.