Falling oil prices sink energy stocks
NEW YORK — The steepest fall in oil prices in more than three years pulled energy stocks lower on Wall Street, extending a losing streak for the S&P 500 index to a fourth day.
The price of U.S. crude plunged 7.1 percent Tuesday, to $55 a barrel, the lowest since December 2017.
Oil has now fallen for 12 straight days, driven by worries over rising oil production around the world and weakening demand from developing countries. In response, shares of energy companies sustained big losses. Exxon Mobil gave up 2.3 percent.
Homeowners spend, Home Depot wins
NEW YORK — Home Depot breezed past all expectations in the third quarter and raised its annual profit expectations again as Americans plow money into their homes, even amid hints that the housing market is cooling.
Comparable-store sales, a key indicator of a retailer's health, rose 4.8 percent, but it jumped 5.4 percent in the U.S., its dominant market.
Housing prices and mortgage rates are steadily increasing and home sales fell for the sixth consecutive month in September. Contracts to buy new homes, a forward-looking indicator, have been weak for months.
That is not all bad news for home-improvement retailers like Home Depot and Lowe's, which posts earnings next week.
People who buy homes are a huge revenue generator, but so are those who are investing in the homes that they already own, for a multitude of reasons.
A strengthening economy and historically low unemployment have also created a significant tail wind for Home Depot.
Home Depot raised its outlook for the year, and now expects annual earnings to climb about 33.8 percent, or $9.75 per share. Its previous outlook was for a 29.2 percent increase.
For the period ended Oct. 28, the Atlanta company's profit jumped 32 percent to $2.87 billion. Revenue climbed 5.1 percent to $26.3 billion, beating Wall Street's $26.21 billion prediction.
Juul curbs sales of flavored e-cigs
NEW YORK — The nation's leading e-cigarette maker says it has halted store sales of some flavors to deter use by kids.
The announcement Tuesday by Juul Labs Inc. comes ahead of an expected government crackdown on underage sales of e-cigs. Juul said it has stopped filling store orders for its mango, fruit, creme and cucumber pods but not menthol and mint. It will sell all flavors through its website and limit sales to those 21 and older.
The company said it was closing its Facebook and Instagram accounts and pledged other steps to make it clear that it doesn't want kids using Juul products.
E-cigarettes are generally considered a less dangerous alternative to regular cigarettes, but health officials have warned the nicotine is harmful to developing brains.
Petco halt sales of some pet foods
NEW YORK — Demand for healthy, natural food is extending from humans to their pets.
Petco says it will stop selling dog and cat food and treats with artificial colors, flavors and preservatives by May, both online and at its nearly 1,500 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.
Petco's move is the first of its kind among major pet stores. It comes at a time when sales of natural pet foods are steadily rising.
Sensing the growing trend,J.M. Smucker Co. and General Mills spent billions to acquire the natural pet food brands Nutrish and Blue Buffalo earlier this year.
Group releases "worst toys" for holidays
BOSTON — A Black Panther "slash claw" and a plastic Power Rangers sword are among the toys topping a consumer safety group's annual list of worst toys for the holiday season.
Massachusetts-based World Against Toys Causing Harm, or W.A.T.C.H., unveiled its list Tuesday at a Boston children's hospital.
A Nerf gun, a Cabbage Patch Kids doll and a xylophone for infants also made the list.
The nonprofit organization's president, Joan Siff, says many of the toys represent choking, eye and other safety hazards that surface year after year.
But the Toy Association, a toy industry trade group, says the annual list is biased and inaccurate. The association says W.A.T.C.H. does not test the toys. W.A.T.C.H. has been releasing its list for more than four decades.
Maker of MLB's caps closing 1 plant
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New Era Cap Co. is planning to close the western New York plant where caps for Major League Baseball are made.
The Buffalo-based headwear maker said Tuesday that the industry trend has been away from companies owning and operating their own manufacturing facilities.
New Era says the plant makes about 2 percent of its total product, with the rest coming from a global production network. It says the caps worn by MLB players during games will continue to be made in the United States, with production shifting to its facility in Opa Locka, Fla. The company's headquarters and its 337 employees would remain in Buffalo. The plant being shuttered employs 219 workers.
Johnson Controls selling battery unit
NEW YORK — Johnson Controls International PLC is selling its power solutions division to Brookfield Business Partners LP for $13.2 billion.
The power solutions business, which makes and distributes advanced battery technologies for various vehicles, posted $8 billion in revenue in fiscal 2018.
Johnson Controls CEO George Oliver said Tuesday the sale will let the company streamline its business, provide increased financial flexibility to strengthen its balance sheet, return capital to shareholders and create options in its buildings unit.
Cork, Ireland-based Johnson Controls anticipates using $3 billion to $3.5 billion of the $11.4 billion in proceeds from the sale to pay down debt. The deal is targeted to close by June 30.