Stocks fall as crude oil prices drop
NEW YORK — Major U.S. indexes closed mostly lower Monday as investors bought banks but sold most other types of stocks, including health care and technology companies. Energy stocks sank along with oil prices.
Oil prices fell more than 4 percent after U.S. officials suggested the U.S. will take a softer stance on countries that import oil from Iran after sanctions on Iran's energy sector go back into effect in November. Banks rose along with interest rates as well as a solid second-quarter report from Bank of America. A strong forecast gave Deutsche Bank its biggest gain in more than a year.
Amazon jumped in midday trading as investors expected strong sales during the company's annual Prime Day promotion, one of its largest sales days of the year, but the stock gave up much of that gain following problems with the company's website. Most other groups of stocks lost ground, and about two-thirds of the companies on the New York Stock Exchange finished lower. Smaller companies fared the worst.
FCC chair has concerns with media deal
NEW YORK — The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission is raising "serious concerns" about Sinclair Broadcasting's $3.9 billion deal for Tribune Media's television stations.
Sinclair, which owns ABC affiliate WCIV-TV in Mount Pleasant, wants to buy Tribune and its 42 TV stations, including KTLA in Los Angeles and WPIX in New York. To address potential antitrust concerns, Sinclair has said it would sell stations to several buyers.
FCC chairman Ajit Pai says Sinclair might still be able to operate the stations "in practice, even if not in name." One potential buyer is the Cunningham Group, which has ties to Sinclair's founding family.
Pai is ordering a hearing on Sinclair's proposed acquisition of Tribune. Even ordering a hearing could stop a potential deal. The last deal an FCC hearing blocked was a 2002 merger of satellite TV companies DirecTV and Echostar.
IMF: Economy likely to grow 3.9%
WASHINGTON — The International Monetary Fund is keeping its forecast for global economic growth unchanged at 3.9 percent this year despite worries about rising trade tensions and higher oil prices. But the lending agency is downgrading the outlook for Europe and Japan.
The IMF now predicts that the economy of the 19-country eurozone will grow 2.2 percent in 2018, down from the 2.4 percent it forecast in April. The fund expects the Japanese economy to expand 1 percent this year, downgrading its 1.2 percent April forecast.
The IMF still expects tax cuts to lift U.S. economic growth to 2.9 percent this year, up from 2.3 percent in 2017.
Citing proliferating trade conflicts, IMF chief economist Maury Obstfeld warned that "the risk of worse outcomes has increased" for the world economy.
Retail sales rise healthy 0.5% pace
WASHINGTON — U.S. retail sales rose at a solid pace last month despite higher prices and modest wage gains, a sign of underlying consumer optimism.
The Commerce Department said Monday that sales at retailers and restaurants increased 0.5 percent in June, following a big 1.3 percent gain the previous month. May's figure was revised sharply higher from an initial estimate of 0.8 percent.
Americans are confident about the economic outlook, with the unemployment rate near an 18 year-low and the economy accelerating after a sluggish first quarter. Retail sales rose 6.6 percent from a year earlier, the fastest annual pace in five years.
Still, some of the spending increases, such as gas station sales, simply reflect higher prices. Excluding auto dealers and gas stations, sales rose 0.3 percent in June.
Bank of America's 2Q profit up 33%
NEW YORK — Bank of America's second-quarter profits jumped 33 percent from a year earlier, the company said Monday, as it cut expenses and, like nearly all other big banks, benefited greatly from the new tax law.
The banking giant, based in Charlotte, on Monday reported earnings of $6.78 billion, or 63 cents per share, up from $4.75 billion, or 44 cents a share, in the same period a year earlier. That's better than the per-share projections of 57 cents from industry analysts, according to a survey by FactSet.
Bank of America has benefited in recent years not only from an improving balance sheet — nearly all of the toxic assets from the financial crisis are now gone — but also from rising interest rates.
While being able to charge borrowers more for loans, BofA has also been able to hold down the amount of money it has been paying to depositors. The bank is paying an average of 0.38 percent across all of its U.S.-deposits, up from 0.11 percent a year earlier, but well below its competition.
But it may have to start paying more for deposits in the future, however.
"We have been paying more for deposits, but the industry has yet to pay more on traditional bank accounts," said Paul Donofrio, BofA's chief financial officer. "It's a competitive world, and rates are going up, so I expect to see we will pay more down the road."
Last Sears in Chicago's limits closes
CHICAGO — Sears has closed its final store in Chicago, ending its retail legacy in the city.
Sears Holdings Corp. announced this year that the store in the Portage Park neighborhood on Chicago's northwest side would close. The store that closed Sunday had opened in 1938.
The retailer now based in suburban Hoffman Estates has been scaling back its Chicago presence for years, with its name coming off the famed Sears Tower skyscraper in 2009.
Sears still has hundreds of stores, including several in Chicago's suburbs.
Sears started in the 1880s as a mail-order catalog business. The beleaguered retailer has been closing stores amid falling sales.
A liquidation sale started a few months ago at the Chicago store. Plans call for the property to be redeveloped as stores and apartments.
Prime Day: Deals at Amazon, and rivals
NEW YORK — Amazon's annual "Prime Day" promotion that started Monday was focused on new products, bringing Whole Foods into the process and persuading subscribers that Prime membership is worth the coming price hike.
Shoppers, meanwhile, will have plenty of sales to choose from as other retailers offer promotions to try to take a share of the spending.
Amazon highlighted its Echo assistants and its own brands, particularly in clothing, said Deborah Weinswig, CEO of Coresight Research.
While Amazon doesn't disclose sales figures for Prime Day, Weinswig estimates it will generate $3.4 billion in sales worldwide, up from an estimated $2.4 billion last year. Prime Day also lasts six hours longer than last year.
Expanding Prime Day has increased the pressure on other stores and chains to roll out their own promotions, said Charlie O'Shea, lead retail analyst at Moody's.