Exxon prevails in climate suit
NEW YORK — A judge ruled Tuesday for Exxon Mobil in a lawsuit that accused the energy giant of downplaying the toll that climate change regulations could take on its business.
New York Attorney General Letitia James' office didn't prove "that Exxon Mobil made any material misstatements or omissions about its practices and procedures that misled any reasonable investor," Judge Barry Ostrager in Manhattan wrote.
Exxon Mobil hailed the ruling in a trial that it said stemmed from a "baseless investigation."
The Democrat's office accused Exxon Mobil of essentially keeping two sets of books — telling the public that it was fully taking into account the costs of potential future climate regulations in a warming world, while lowballing those costs behind the scenes as it made investment decisions and assessed the value of its oil and gas reserves.
Exxon Mobil said it did nothing wrong, didn't deceive investors and had no incentive to underestimate the future costs of climate change.
Xmas air travel seen rising by 3%
WASHINGTON — Airlines are looking forward to another big Christmas and New Year's season, with 3 percent more people flying in the U.S. than during last year's holiday stretch.
The trade group Airlines for America said Tuesday that 47.5 million passengers are expected to fly over an 18-day period from Dec. 19 through Jan. 5.
The busiest days are forecast to be the Friday and Saturday before Christmas and the Thursday and Friday after Christmas, which falls on a Wednesday. The group expects the lightest days to be Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Eve.
If the forecast is right, that means another 72,000 passengers a day on average. The trade group said airlines have scheduled 884 more flights with 88,000 more seats on the average day, compared with the same period last year.
Productivity is down for 3Q
WASHINGTON — U.S. productivity fell in the summer, the first decline in nearly four years, underscoring the struggles companies are facing in boosting worker efficiency.
The Labor Department said Tuesday that productivity edged down at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 0.2% in the July-September quarter, the first quarterly drop since the fourth quarter of 2015. The new report represented a slight revision from an initial estimate of a 0.3% drop in productivity.
Labor costs were up at an annual rate of 2.5% in the third quarter, a sharp rebound from a tiny 0.1% increase in the second quarter.
Productivity, the amount of output per hour of work, is crucial to boosting living standards. Rising output means that employers can pay their workers more with the increased production without having to raise their prices, a move that can trigger higher inflation.
However, productivity gains during the current record-long expansion, now in its 11th year, have lagged significantly, averaging annual gains of just 1.3% from 2007 through 2018. That is just half the 2.7% annual productivity gains seen from 2000 to 2007.
J&J appeals $465M opioid ruling
OKLAHOMA CITY — Attorneys for Johnson & Johnson have challenged an Oklahoma judge's order for the company to pay $465 million to address the state's opioid crisis.
The company argued in an appeal filed Monday that the judge misapplied the state's public nuisance laws in reaching his decision. The company also maintains that the award should be reduced by $355 million to offset pretrial settlements between the state and two other drugmakers.
The state of Oklahoma also plans to appeal the judge's order, arguing that the $465 million it was awarded would only cover one year of its cleanup plan. The state has until Monday to file its appeal.
State experts testified that it would cost about $17.5 billion over 30 years to abate the state's opioid crisis. Johnson & Johnson has maintained that figure is wildly inflated.
China car sales sink in Nov.
BEIJING — China's auto sales sank 5.4 percent in November from a year ago, putting the industry's biggest global market on track to shrink for a second year, an industry group reported Tuesday.
Drivers bought just over 2 million SUVs, sedans and minivans, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.
Demand has been dented by consumer jitters over cooling Chinese economic growth and a trade war with Washington.
Sales for the 11 months through November were off 10.5 percent from a year earlier at just over 1.9 million.
The slump is squeezing automakers that are under pressure to invest in electric vehicle development to meet government sales quotas.
Sales growth has been in negative territory every month since June 2018.
Purchases of electric and gasoline-electric hybrid SUVs and sedans tumbled 43.7 percent to 95,000. Demand for electrics has plummeted since government subsidies ended in mid-2019.
U of Phoenix to pay $50M over ads
NEW YORK — The University of Phoenix and its parent company have agreed to pay $50 million in cash and cancel $141 million in student debt to settle allegations of deceptive advertisement brought by the Federal Trade Commission.
The deal, announced Tuesday, settles a dispute over an ad campaign the for-profit college unrolled in 2012 touting partnerships with companies including Microsoft, Twitter and Adobe. It suggested the school worked with those companies to create job opportunities for students, even though there was no such agreement, investigators found.
The Federal Trade Commission said the settlement is the largest the agency has ever obtained against a for-profit college.
The University of Phoenix said in a statement that much of the dispute focused on a single ad campaign that ran from 2012 to 2014. It said it agreed to the deal "to avoid any further distraction from serving students."
Frontier named in worker bias suits
DENVER — A group of Frontier Airlines pilots and flight attendants filed two lawsuits on Tuesday claiming the company discriminated against them during pregnancy and while breastfeeding.
The lawsuits said the eight women "found themselves faced with mounting obstacles once they became pregnant that forced them to make impossible choices between their families and their livelihood," The Denver Post reported.
The women said Frontier forced them onto unpaid leave during their pregnancies and did not make it possible for them to pump breast milk while working.
The airline denied the allegations, saying in a statement that it has "strong policies in place in support of pregnant and lactating mothers."