The Wild Dunes resort is an iconic Isle of Palms (IOP) community where vacationers, residents and part-time residents have been visiting and living within for decades. Developed in the 1970s, the resort comprises 1,600 acres and many of its villas, condos and homes have spectacular oceanfront access and views.
“Ocean Club is a community within Wild Dunes,” said Brigitte McElroy of Carolina One Real Estate. “There are 102 condos and they are within a private area behind a second security gate inside the resort.”
Lined up along the 18th fairway of the Links Golf Course and facing the Atlantic Ocean, Ocean Club’s complex is broken down into what is referred to as “stacks.” The third floor condo has unsurpassed views of both the golf course and the ocean.
“1305 Ocean Club has the most desirable stack,” McElroy explained. “It offers the most privacy when you’re out on the balcony, you don’t see your neighbors and, you look straight out at the ocean. There isn’t anything obstructing the view.”
The features
“The owners did a full remodel,” McElroy said. “The floor plan is very open so you can see and hear the ocean from most every room in the condo. It is very special and there’s not another condo like it.”
The condo has three bedrooms and three-a-half baths with over 2,100 square feet. The color palette is cool hues of grays, tans, creams and greens which lends itself to both modern and traditional styles. Special touches such as gracious light fixtures and ceiling fans convey, as do some of the furnishings.
“The owners changed the foyer in order to add storage,” McElroy said. “Plus, they added a pantry closet in the kitchen and the beautiful furnishings create a feeling of serenity and relaxation.”
The elegant kitchen has dark hardwood cabinets, granite countertops, glass-tiled backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. A breakfast/dining nook is off the kitchen and a breakfast bar overlooks a dining space and an airy and open living area. Here, a wood-burning fireplace makes beachfront living that much better during the cooler months – fireside with a breathtaking view – dinner out on the patio and plenty of room for entertaining. The neutral-colored tile floors run throughout the space, with the exception of the bedrooms which are carpeted in neutral tones.
There’s also a gorgeous bar area tucked into the wall between the kitchen and living area that has a tiled backsplash, cabinetry, top and bottom, and a wine cooler/refrigerator.
Walk out onto a spacious patio and balcony to enjoy ocean breezes, sunrises or sunsets. Or, open up the large doors off the living space or master bedroom to enjoy the sights and sounds of the beach. The master bedroom has up lighting over the bed and the graceful en suite bath has a large tub and spacious, separate tiled shower. The granite topped, bright white vanity has plenty of storage.
One of the guest suites has its own balcony and both of the guest rooms are private, with their own bathrooms, each with granite countertops and upfitted, tiled baths.
An elevator takes you up to the home and open, one-floor living at IOP doesn’t get much better than this.
“This condo is one of the absolute best values in Wild Dunes and on the Isle of Palms, “McElroy said. “The owners have put so much love and care into this home and it shows, from the phenomenal upgrades to the beautiful furnishings.”
The amenities
Ocean Club residents have access to their own private clubhouse that has private parking and space for golf carts and bikes. The newly remodeled pool area and spa has lush landscaping and is the perfect place to relax or socialize.
“This home’s location is just steps away from the pool and you’re literally at the beach once you walk out of the complex,” McElroy said. “This is the only complex in Wild Dunes that offers the most underground parking – for owners only – along with golf cart parking and charging. No other condo complex has that. You can walk to the beach, to golf and to Huey’s Southern Eats at the Links Course Clubhouse.”
There’s also an on-site property manager that ensures proper maintenance and affords owners more control and privacy.
McElroy stated that the income potential for the home is about $75,000 to $95,000 a year.
“Peak season is March through September,” she said. “Most second-homeowners stay during the cooler months and lease their properties during the season.”
The Wild Dunes Resort has its own separate country club and residents of Ocean Club have the option to buy a membership which gives them privileges to golf, tennis and swim clubs. Membership packages can be personalized according to what a resident wants.
“Wild Dunes has been in the top ten family resorts and destinations, nationwide and with its proximity to Mount Pleasant and downtown and the privacy and resort-like ambiance, it is truly one of the best places for a second home or vacation home,” McElroy said. “Many of the recent sales are folks who are buying them and investing about $150,000 to $200,000, depending on finishes and furnishings. This means buyers are confident about the investment potential of Ocean Club and all the wonderful features it offers.”
As of May 22, 2019, the list price for 1305 Ocean Club was $1.195 million.
* * *
AGENT SPOTLIGHT:
Brigitte McElroy
Carolina One Real Estate
843-708-5353