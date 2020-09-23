John Spencer Diggs, MD
John Spencer Diggs, MD, age 84, died on September 10, 2020 on his sailboat at Hazzard Marina, Georgetown, South Carolina. He was born on January 8, 1936, in Memphis, Tennessee, to Dr. Lemuel Whitley Diggs and Beatrice Moshier Diggs.
He was a graduate of Germantown High School in 1954 and of Dartmouth College in 1958 before entering the US Navy for three years. He attained the rank of LTJG and served on the carrier USS Wasp. He attended medical school at the University of Tennessee in Memphis and completed a residency in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. After graduation, he practiced medicine in Albuquerque and Santa Fe, NM, Los Angeles, CA, Waterville, ME, Miami, FL, Memphis, TN, and Bozeman and Butte, MT.
John was a 4-H member in his youth and played basketball. He excelled in rope jumping and pole vaulting. In 1954 he was the Tennessee state high school pole vaulting champion. He enjoyed horseback riding, swimming, and downhill skiing, but sailing was his most enduring activity. Sailing took him down the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway, to the Inland Passage of British Columbia in the Pacific NW, to the Channel Islands off the coast of California, along the Atlantic coast from Maine to Florida, and across to the Bahamas
John enjoyed dancing and learned to play the guitar and banjo. He played the violin the most and performed in several community orchestras.
He is survived by his brother, Walter Diggs of Harwich, MA, and two sisters, Alice Sullivan of Mount Pleasant, SC, and Margaret Simons (Robert) of Honesdale, PA, his two daughters Maude Andrade (German) of Albuquerque, NM, and Dorothy Diggs of Portland, ME, their mother Josephine Diggs, a grandson, Tayne Andrade, and eight nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his ex-wives Charlene Whitmore and Anne Looney Cook.
Arrangements are being made by The Georgetown Chapel of Mayer Funeral Home in Georgetown, SC. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family requests that memorials be made to the local food bank or charity of one's choice.
Albertha Cheley Downs Russ
Albertha Cheley Downs Russ died on August 31, 2020 at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Georgetown, SC. Funeral services were held on September 6, 2020 at Morning Glory Cemetery.
Mrs. Russ was a born on September 25, 1946 in Georgetown, SC. She was reared by her parents, Mr. John Henry and Mrs. Mazie Cheley, and later Mrs. Viola Johnson Cheley. She also bonded with her birth mother, the late Mrs. Wilhelmina S. Lewis. At an early age Mrs. Russ joined Macedonia Fire Baptized Holiness Church and was educated in the public schools of Georgetown, SC. She met and later married the late Mr. Peter Downs. Sometime thereafter in life, she married Mr. Jimmy Russ. For several years until retirement, she was employed with Georgetown Steel Corporation.
Surviving are her children, Marcella Owens, Savannah, GA, Pearletha Canteen, Georgetown, SC, Veronica Langley (John), Columbia, SC, and an adopted daughter, Sadie Washington, Savannah, GA; her siblings, Margaret O. Wineglass, Daisy L. Mitchell (Rev. Dave A. Mitchell), Ridgeland, SC, Rev. Jack Lewis (Patricia), Charleston, SC and Rev. Hiliary E. Lewis, Myrtle Beach, SC; step-sisters, Velma MCray of Georgetown, SC, and Ethel Hardwick of Philadelphia, PA; ; eleven grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. Services: Wilds Funeral Home, LLC
Susan Brown Wood
Susan Brown Wood died on August 18, 2020 at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Georgetown, SC. Funeral services were held on August 27, 2020 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel.
Mrs. Wood was born on May 17, 1931 to Mr. Sam Brown and Mrs. Martha White Brown in Georgetown, SC. She was educated in the Georgetown County Public School System, and attended First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. Susan's marriage to the late Mr. Joseph Wesley Wood was blessed with two children. She was a dedicated worker. Years later, Susan was united in holy matrimony to Mr. Kenneth Jackson.
Surviving are her husband, Kenneth Jackson; her children, Latoya Samone Anderson (Dorian) and Sam Wesley Wood; six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Services: Wilds Funeral Home, LLC
Rosetta Barron Milton
Rosetta Barron Milton died on August 16, 2020 at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Georgetown, SC. Funeral services were held on August 23, 2020 at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Milton was born on December 25, 1933 to Mr. William Barron, Sr. and Mrs. Florine Gillard Barron in Georgetown County, SC. She was educated in the public schools of Georgetown County, SC, and later retired after having worked in various locations of Myrtle Beach, SC. Rosetta was joined in holy matrimony to the late Mr. Jack Milton, Sr. They were blessed with the births and rearing of five children. She was a devoted lifelong member of Bethel A.M.E. Church.
Surviving are her children, Caroline Ponteau, Robert Milton, Ruby Ann Milton, and Gloria Milton; step-son, Jermaine Green; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one brother, Herman Barron (Theopia). Services: Wilds Funeral Home, LLC
Joseph Darrell Vanderhorst
Joseph Darrell Vanderhorst, Jr., died on August 21, 2020 in Georgetown, SC. Funeral services were held on August 28, 2020 at Wilds Courtyard Chapel.
Mr. Vanderhorst was born June 16, 1957 in Georgetown, SC to Mr. Joseph Vanderhorst, Sr., and Mrs. Susan Pinckney Vanderhorst. He was educated in Georgetown County public schools and was a faithful member of Singleton Chapel A.M.E. Church. Since 1995, Joseph was employed with LAX airport, Quantis International Airlines, Long Beach, CA. Several years later he worked as handyman at Waverly Plantation, until retirement.
Surviving are his daughter, Nila JoLynn Vanderhorst, Los Angeles, CA; his father, Mr. Joseph Vanderhorst, Sr., Georgetown, SC; his siblings, Anna O. Vanderhorst, and Marilyn D. Vanderhorst (Clarence Moultrie), all of Georgetown, SC, Linda Vanderhorst-Campbell (Maurice), Tampa, FL, Elaine Vanderhorst-Williams (Rodney), Wilmington, DE, and Macajiah B. Vanderhorst, Sr., Long Beach, CA. Services: Wilds Funeral Home, LLC
Veronica Cherie Gibson
Veronica Cherie Gibson died on August 23, 2020 at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Georgetown, SC. Funeral services were held on August 29, 2020 at Maysville Community Cemetery.
Ms. Gibson was born on October 30, 1971 in San Diego, CA, the beloved daughter of the late Nora Ruth Grate. She was educated in the public schools of California. Cherie faithfully joined New Refuge Tabernacle of Praise Church and was also a member of Rhyme Prayer Ministry.
Surviving are her sons, Terron Britton and Ryan Britton, both of Pawleys Island, SC; a granddaughter, Tarraji Britton; her grandparents, John T. Grate and Carrie B. Grate of Pawleys Island, SC. Services: Wilds Funeral Home, LLC
Larry Williams, Sr.
Larry Williams, Sr. died on August 26, 2020 in Georgetown, SC. Funeral Services were held on August 31, 2020 at Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church Cemetery.
Mr. Williams was born in Georgetown, SC on March 31, 1938 to Mrs. Julia Kinloch-Campbell and Mr. Henry Williams. He was preceded in death by his former wife, Rosa L. Weathers-Williams, and former wife Louise Duncan-Williams. Mr. Williams was educated in Georgetown County. He later joined the United States Air Force and served his country admirably. For fifty-three years of distinguished service, Mr. Williams worked for Kinloch Plantation and Turner Enterprise. He was a faithful member Mount Zion A.M.E. Church. Mr. Williams joined the Masonic Lodge and served more than thirty years in the Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties. He was also patron of the Eastern Star Chapter 343.
Surviving are his loving wife of ten years, Mary Robinson-Williams; his children, Carrie M. Weathers, Samuel B. Weathers (Rebecca), Isaac Williams, Rebecca Williams, Larry Williams, Jr. (Necole), Jessie L. Williams, Christopher Robinson (Frances), Therman Robinson (Pearl), Rose Myers (Rev. Lawrence), Lenora Cooper (Robert), the children of Louise D. Williams; numerous grandchildren; his siblings, Lester Smalls, Jr. (Patricia),Mary Sargent (William), Wilhelmenia Addison, Fred Smalls, Sr. (Carllean), Clara Smalls, Alex Smalls (Carolyn), and Elbert Smalls (Jeanette). Services: Wilds Funeral Home, LLC.
Mary Lou Reed
Mary Lou Reed died on August 27, 2020 in Georgetown, SC. Funeral services were held on September 5, 2020 at First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.
Ms. Reed was on born August 14, 1950 in Georgetown, SC, to Mr. Oliver Reed and Mrs. Mattie Palmer Reed. She was educated in the Georgetown County Public School System, graduating from Howard High School in 1968.
Mary later moved to New York City, NY, where she became employed with Bell South Telecommunications Company for thirty years with her longtime companion, Mr. Hayward Walton. From this companionship, two loving children were born.
In 1997, Mary faithfully joined First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. She was also a dedicated member of the Howard High School Alumni Association.
Surviving are her children, Anthony Walton (Pamela), Gray, Georgia and Patrice Hemingway (Kendrick, Georgetown, SC; seven grandchildren; a niece who was reared as a sister, Debra Ann Reed, Georgetown, SC. Services: Wilds Funeral Home, LLC
Stanley Oneil Dozier
Stanley Oneil Dozier died on August 27, 2020 in Saint Paul, MN. Funeral services were held on September 7, 2020 at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery.
Mr. Dozier was born on September 18, 1963 in Georgetown, SC to the marital union of Mr. Willie Aaron Dozier and Mrs. Rosa Lee Rutledge Dozier. At an early age, he attended Bethel A.M.E Church. Stanley graduated from Howard High School in 1981. Following graduation, he attended Devry University. Thereafter, he gained employment with Daniels Construction as an Ironman. Stan furthered his personal growth in becoming a Certified Welder. Later in 1999, he relocated to St. Paul, MN, where he held the position of Foreman until retirement.
Surviving are his son, David Dozier of Greenville, SC; his grandson, Kingston; his siblings, Mr. William Hack Dozier (Brenda), Mrs. Deborah Dozier Alston (Ricky), Ms. Ethel Elaine Dozier, and Ms. Janice Dozier, all of Georgetown, SC, and Mr. James Jimmy Dozier (Mornique) of Columbia, SC. Services: Wilds Funeral Home, LLC