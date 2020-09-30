Death notices: Sept. 30, 2020

James Edward “Jim” Dyson III, 1942-2020
James Edward “Jim” Dyson III, local artist, died on Thursday evening after his art classes. Jim was born in Summerton, SC on October 18, 1942, the only child of James and Leila Yannsey Dyson.
Jim began his art career painting signs and billboards but with the changing times, to survive, he began teaching art. He loved art, his art students and especially teaching art at the Swamp Fox Art Gallery. He was a friendly and generous person and will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Pat Bowers; his daughter, Debbi Hill and her husband, Stephen Hill, of Gilbert, SC; grandson, Mathew Bradley and wife Erin and great-granddaughter Elyistin, Missouri.
Memorial service will be 10:00 am, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel. Due to current COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required in the building and please be advised there will be capacity restrictions at the funeral home to adhere to federal social distancing guidelines.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is serving the family.
Bertha Lawrimore Uptegrove Cole, 1919-2020
Bertha Lawrimore Uptegrove Cole, 101, of Georgetown, SC passed away on Friday morning, September 25, 2020. She was born in Georgetown County on March 19, 1919 to the late John Russell Lawrimore, Sr. and Annie Jane Brown.
She was a Conway High School graduate. She married John Raymond Uptegrove of Georgetown and became a member of Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church in Georgetown.
Bertha was predeceased by her first husband, John Raymond Uptegrove and their infant daughter, Frances Ann Uptegrove; her second husband, Albert Harman Cole; her two brothers and three sisters. Surviving are: her son, Raymond R. Uptegrove (Kay); two daughters, Jane U. Owens and Susan U. Leedecke (Wayne); six grandchildren, Dr. Russell L. Uptegrove, Ellen U. Trumbore (Mike), Angelia O. Suiter (Wayne), Amy O. Sanchez (Frank), Alicia M. Owens, and George J. Leedecke; seven great-grandchildren, Laurin B. Uptegrove, Katherine A. Uptegrove, Charles Bradley Allen, Meredith R. Allen, Kyle A. Milner, Katie O. Sanchez, and Abbigayle N. Leedecke; her step-son, Edward R. Cole (Gayle); two step-daughters, Patricia C. Springer (David) and Susan C. Swails (Jack); six step-grandchildren, Edward L. Cole, Alexandra S. Cole, Erin Swails Lubash (Mike), Marshal Swails (Elizabeth), Agee Springer (BriAnna), and Chapman Springer; one step-great-grandchild, John Swails, III. Also surviving are her nieces, Miriam Lawrimore Allen (Roddy), Ann Lawrimore Basher (Bill); and nephews, Jeffrey Humphries, Larry Moore (Betty), and David Hemstrought (Mrs. Billie).
A graveside service for Bertha will be eleven o'clock Monday, September 28, 2020 in Elmwood Cemetery at 1601 Highmarket Street in Georgetown. In case of inclement weather, the service will be held in the Georgetown Chapel of Mayer Funeral Home at 222 St. James Street in Georgetown. Those attending the service are asked to observe the appropriate Covid-19 precautions.
The family extends their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Morningside Assisted Living for their outstanding care and to the members of Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church for the visits, cards, gifts, and for their prayerful support through the years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church, 901 Highmarket Street, Georgetown, SC 29440.
Online condolences may be expressed at: www.mayerfuneralhome.com.
Jerry Williams Hills
Jerry Williams Hills, 73, formerly of Hendersonville, NC, went home to the arms of Jesus on September 22, 2020. Born in Georgetown, SC, he was the son of Ralph Williams Hills and Betty Moore Hills. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Charles Hills of Holly Hill, SC. He is survived by his sister, Nancy Mahaffey of Edgewater, FL; his wife of 50 years, Martha Vickery Hills; his daughter, Rachel Hills Valencia of East Palo Alto, CA; his son, Bruce Williams Hills of Richmond, VA; four grandchildren, Emanuel and Estelle Valencia and Rosalie and Preston Hills; 13 nieces and nephews, and a number of great nieces and nephews.
Jerry graduated from Winyah High School in Georgetown, SC, Wingate Jr College in Wingate, NC, and Baptist College of Charleston, SC. He also received a Master of Divinity degree from Columbia Theological Seminary in Decatur, GA. He served as the pastor of churches in Anderson and Lockhart, SC for five years. After leaving pastoral ministry he built a successful business in Hendersonville, NC. As a ServiceMaster franchise owner providing residential cleaning and disaster restoration for over 22 years, he won numerous awards for merit and sales volume. He especially enjoyed arriving first on a disaster scene to reassure customers that "everything will be ok!" After ownership of the business was transferred to a new generation, he continued to serve for another decade as salesman and consultant to customers in NC counties Henderson, Transylvania, and Polk.
Jerry enjoyed helping people, gardening, DIY projects, making waffles, and loved serving in the greeting ministry first at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Hendersonville, NC. Later he was head of the greeter’s ministry at Grace Community Church in Mills River, NC for many years, welcoming people with his warm smile and handshake.
Jerry was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia in 2015 and lived the years of his decline at The Memory Center in Midlothian, VA, near his son’s home in Richmond. A private family celebration will be held and his ashes will be scattered in one of the streams he loved in the mountains of NC. Memorial gifts may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (www.lbda.org) or to missionary support at www.Serge.org. Visit www.blileys.com for pictures and condolences.
Doctor William Fletcher (Billy) Fairey, III, 1929-2020
Doctor William Fletcher (Billy) Fairey, III, Pawleys Island, South Carolina, loving husband of Lila Murray Fairey, departed this life three days before his 91st birthday, following several weeks of declining health.
Billy was born on September 23, 1929, in Orangeburg, the son of William Fletcher and Marjorie Houston Fairey. He graduated from Episcopal High School, Alexandria, Virginia, and held two degrees from the University of South Carolina, Bachelor of Arts and Juris Doctor, as well as a Doctor of Medicine from MUSC. He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean conflict. He practiced law in Orangeburg and served two terms as a member of the South Carolina Legislature. Later, after medical school, he served as a family practitioner and, still later, as a pathologist in Manning, Charleston, Greenville, Georgetown and Myrtle Beach. He practiced medicine until the age of 85 and then moved into philanthropic work, co-founding Heart Reach, a medical mission for Haiti. He took more than 15 trips to Haiti, working with other doctors to battle the epidemic of hypertension in the country.
Billy embraced life and had boundless energy. He was an avid tennis player and a life-long runner, perhaps the only person who would jog from Pawleys to Georgetown to go to work. He had a great sense of humor and a joyous laugh. He was sociable and gracious and interested in the lives of everyone he met. He was always ready for an adventure. Even later in life, he did not hesitate to zip-line in the jungle, ski in the Rockies or snorkel in the Red Sea. He loved his family dearly and took a special interest in the lives of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He loved his God mightily and faithfully. He leaves behind an extended loving family and many devoted friends and colleagues.
Billy Fairey was predeceased by both parents and his only sibling, Marjorie Fairey Haston, and her husband, Dr. Hugh Haston. He is survived by five children, Catherine Fairey (Doyle Martin), Linda Phillips (Mike), Marjorie Small (Bob Brown), Fletcher Fairey (Ida), and Frank Fairey, and their mother, Emma Tolson Fairey, as well as six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
In addition, Billy is survived by his Wife, Lila's four children, their spouses and children.
Funeral services will be held at All Saints Church, 3560 Kings River Road, Pawleys Island, on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 3:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers or other remembrances, he would have preferred donations to Heart Reach, 11270 Ocean Highway, Suite C, Pawleys Island, SC 29585, to continue the medical missionary work in Haiti.
Sign a guest book at www.mayerfuneralhome.com
The Georgetown Chapel of Mayer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Vivian Anne Bullock Eggers, 1942-2020
Vivian Anne Bullock Eggers of Burke, VA died at her daughter's home in Centreville on Friday, September 11, 2020 after a 10-month battle with colon cancer. Her daughter and niece were by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, John Landrine Eggers, and her parents Dennis Theron Bullock and Marjorie Collins Bullock.
Vivian was born on July 22, 1942 in Conway, South Carolina. The family soon moved to Georgetown, SC, where Vivian graduated from Winyah High School in 1960. She managed the girls' basketball team, spent a good deal of time on the beach at Pawley's Island, and was voted Biggest Flirt of her senior class - those who knew her later in life were never surprised to learn this. She moved from the South Carolina Lowcountry to Charlotte, North Carolina to attend Queens College where, as a freshman, she pledged Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. Those were auspicious years for Vivian, for it was at the beginning of her sophomore year when she went on a blind date with a cute boy from Davidson College. Her roommate had chickened out at the last minute, and Vivian said, "I'll go." Within 3 weeks she was wearing his Phi Gamma Delta fraternity pin, and after she graduated early in 1964, they were married on January 25 at Trinity Lutheran Church in her hometown.
John was in graduate school at Clemson University, so they made their first home in married student housing. Vivian was teaching 11th grade English in Westminster, SC when they learned she was pregnant; Lisa joined the family in June 1965. After he finished his degree in 1968, John entered the U.S. Army, and the family of 3 moved to Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, where they spent the next three years. After he returned from duty in Vietnam, it was off to Aberdeen, MD; then Huntsville, AL; followed by Ft. Leavenworth, KS; Ft. Hood, TX; Heidelberg, Germany; then finally to the suburbs of Washington, DC. Vivian managed all the moves and she was the reason the family was planted well wherever it landed. Asked once where her favorite place to live had been, she replied "Wherever we were at the time." She served on many Officers' Wives Club boards and volunteered with Army Community Services at every post where they were stationed. Her last job before her own retirement was as the Administrative Assistant to the Ft. Belvoir Community Committee, the governing body for the Ft. Belvoir Thrift Shop.
Vivian was an awesome cook, a talented baker, a fantastic interior decorator. She loved theatre and travel. High on her list of favorites were trips to the beloved South Carolina beaches of her youth and to New York City for a marathon of Broadway shows. Her gardening skills were remarkable and inspired others, including elementary school children in Springfield, to embark on their own gardening journeys. She adored her many friends from P.E.O., Springfield Acres Garden Club, Red Hats and other informally chartered groups - the Bonefish Babes, WOW, the Ft. Belvoir Brunch Bunch. She cultivated friendships as well as she cultivated her garden. She treasured those friendships; they were an enormous comfort to her and her daughter during the last months of her life.
Vivian is survived by her daughter, Lisa Daimar Eggers of Centreville, VA; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Graydon P. Eggers, Jr. and Carolyn Anderson Eggers of Boone, NC; her niece and nephew Marci Eggers and John Perkerson of Alexandria, VA; her niece and nephew Andrew and Trivia Eggers of Boone, NC; and many cousins from both her and her husband's families.
A virtual service will be held at a date to be determined, followed by interment at Arlington National Cemetery in spring or summer of 2021. Memorial gifts will be welcomed gratefully to Fisher House Foundation (www.fisherhouse.org), Arena Stage (www.arenastage.org) or the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org).