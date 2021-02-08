Death notices: Feb. 10, 2021

William Johnson Sr., 1948-2021
William Swindell "Billy" Johnson, Sr., 72, husband of Ella Lorene Johnson, passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at his home.
Born on April 26, 1948, in Charleston, he was a son of the late Ferney Edwin Johnson and the late Ruby Elwood Altman Johnson. Mr. Johnson attended Messiah Baptist Church, served in the South Carolina Army National Guard and retired from International Paper Company after 38 years. After retirement, Mr. Johnson opened Johnson's Marina and Campground. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting, fishing and working with his tractor. Mr. Johnson had a passion for old cars, and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years; two children, Theresa Johnson Todd (Kevin) of Georgetown and William S. "Bill" Johnson, Jr. of Georgetown; five grandchildren, Ariel Todd Pluhs (Henry), Rebecca Todd, Abigail Todd, Ella Johnson and Ava Kalson all of Georgetown; one great grandchild, Lila Mariella Pluhs; two sisters, Trudy Springs and Debby Reardon (Dr. Terry Reardon) all of Georgetown; three brothers, Jimmy Johnson of NC, Ralph "Dago" Johnson of Georgetown and Ronnie Johnson (Judy) of Georgetown; one brother in law, John Young of NJ; one sister in law, Runell Johnson of Georgetown; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Patricia Young; one brother, Frankie Johnson; one brother in law, Grover Springs; three nieces, Michelle Johnson McBride, Jessie Johnson Floyd and Stephanie Saxon Brumley; mother in law and step father in law, Mady Lambert Caulder and Julius Harold Caulder; and father in law, Lawrence Johnson.
Services will be private.
Memorials may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN.
Joe Padgett, 1937-2021
Joe Allan Padgett passed away Friday, January 29, 2021 in the company of his two sons at Lexington Medical Center after a short period of declining health.
Joe Padgett was born September 8, 1937 in Spartanburg, South Carolina, but spent most of his years in Columbia, South Carolina. He was the son of the late Ellison Landrum Padgett and Ethel West Padgett. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Barbara Padgett Morgan, and brothers, Charles Ellison Padgett, and David Lee Padgett.
Joe is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joy Ackerman Padgett. Together they raised a family of two boys and a number of successive Scottish Terriers. He is also survived by his two sons: Joe Allan Padgett, Jr. (Mary) of Atlanta, Georgia, and Scott Ackerman Padgett (Tonja) of Charlotte, North Carolina. His greatest joy was his grandchildren: Joe Allan Padgett, III, Robert Thomas Padgett (Natalie), Emily Drake Padgett, Matthew Ackerman Padgett, and Charles Magalis Padgett.
A 1959 graduate of the University of South Carolina and the School of Banking at LSU in 1970, Joe had a distinguished banking career with The First National Bank of SC, South Carolina National Bank, and Wachovia Bank. He served in leadership positions with a number of organizations including as president of the South Carolina Bankers Association and the United Way of the Midlands.
Joe and Joy spent 20 + wonderful retirement years residing in Debordieu Colony in Georgetown, SC and enjoyed many special friendships with residents in the area. Joe's final years were spent at Still Hopes in West Columbia, where he and Joy have been well cared for. The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to the many caregivers and support staff at Still Hopes who have assisted Joe and attended to his needs in recent years. Joe was also devoted to his church, and to supporting the needs of the community and of the University of South Carolina. He was a longtime member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church and Georgetown Presbyterian, where he served as a deacon and elder.
The family and all who knew him will remember and celebrate the life of this man of quiet faith, endlessly generous, with a love of life that was absolutely contagious. The living of his life has provided a wonderful template of values for the family to emulate.
A public memorial service will follow when it can be safely held. Memorials may be made to The University of South Carolina and The American Cancer Society.
Elizabeth Bridges, 1920-2021
Elizabeth "Lib" Bridges, widow of Richard V. Bridges, Sr., passed away January 29, 2021, at The Lakes at Litchfield Retirement Community, Litchfield Beach, SC.
Florence Elizabeth Nelson was born on Christmas eve 1920 in Georgetown, SC to the late Charles Greenwood Nelson and the late Nellie Blanche Jones Nelson. She grew up in Florence, SC and attended McClenaghan High School. In 1938 Lib married Dick Bridges and they lived in Florence until the early 1940's when they moved to Charleston, SC. Later her husband's career took them to Fayetteville, NC, Spartanburg, SC, Jacksonville, FL and Atlanta, GA.
In 1959 they settled in Rock Hill, SC where they co-founded B & B Distributors. She worked in the family business for many years and was instrumental in the operations and success of the company. Lib was an active member of The Episcopal Church of Our Savior and was the first woman named to the church's vestry. She loved to travel and after the death of her husband in 1968 she traveled extensively throughout Europe and the Far Fast. Her favorite pastime was playing bridge and in her later years she became a masterful duplicate bridge player.
For many years this true southern lady shared her time between Rock Hill and Garden City Beach, SC where beach friends nicknamed her "Queen Mother". Eventually she moved permanently to her beloved "Lib's Folly" beach cottage where she enjoyed spending time with family and entertaining friends. Everyone looked forward to going to "GG's" beach house for a competitive card game, a jigsaw puzzle, a walk on the beach, an Easter egg hunt, or just passing time sitting on the porch. The highlight of any visit was indulging in some of her legendary home cooking.
Lib is survived by her son, Richard V. Bridges, Jr. (Linda); her daughter, Deborah B. Fair (Dino); three grandchildren, Patricia Zemke (Mike), Allison Williamson (Bright), Richard Bridges III (Rebecca); along with eight great-grandchildren, Hayden Zemke, Elizabeth Zemke, Annabelle Zemke, Ben Williamson, Henry Williamson, Raines Bridges, Davis Bridges, and Cason Bridges; her sister, Frances Grimes; numerous nieces and nephews. Lib was predeceased by her husband, her infant son, Charles Albert Bridges, her brother, James Nelson, and her sister, Mary Myers.
The family wishes to acknowledge and thank the staff at The Lakes at Litchfield, especially Tammy, McKayla, LaToya, Kabriana, and Shequahna.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Elizabeth Bridges honor, to The Episcopal Church of Our Savior, 144 Caldwell Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730.
