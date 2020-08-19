Bill Hall, Sr., founder of Hall Management Group and community leader, dies

Bill Hall, Sr., the founder of Hall Management Group and a prominent proponent of Charleston hospitality, died Wednesday at the age of 73.
An industry leader and community icon who was a convivial fixture at his always buzzing and famously luxe steakhouse, Halls Chophouse, Hall's high standards and deep generosity were legendary in the Lowcountry and beyond. Above all else, he is remembered by friends and associates as a man defined by an uncompromising commitment to service.
While presiding over Hall Management Group alongside his family, impeccable, attentive service was his hallmark. It was ingrained in him well before that, through a career spanning 40 years operating hotels and restaurants in locales such as Hilton Head Island, Napa Valley and Pebble Beach, Calif., as well as in his management of outposts of the Ritz-Carlton Hotels and the Cloister Resort & Beach Club in Sea Island, Ga.
"Bill was so much more than an owner and operator. Bill had service in his heart, and that conviction extended beyond the walls of his restaurant," said Helen Hill, CEO of Explore Charleston, where he served on the Board of Governors. "He was undeniably committed to the community and generous beyond measure."
Described by friends as both sociable and fastidious, hardworking and humble, he was the consummate front-of-house man. A ubiquitous presence at Halls Chophouse, his flagship property on King Street, he was known to warmly embrace everyone, rearranging bar stools and introducing patrons to one another in encounters that forged fast friendships and more than a few business deals.
He could create instant community with all who walked in the door, galvanizing them in lively conversation, whether they were visitors just arriving in Charleston 30 minutes earlier or denizens of the area with roots going back 300 years.
John Keener, Hall's friend and a protege, said his hospitality was legendary. He was known to somehow always find the connection between patrons, whether it was merely that they were from neighboring states, suggesting that they find mutual kin.
"He had a knack for doing that. He'd put them together," Keener said, adding that rather than six degrees of separation, Hall could find it within three.
For some, that skill transcended his professional acumen.
"The sense of true hospitality that's become synonymous with the Hall's name here in Charleston was never a business strategy or a show for the general public -- it was just a fundamental part of who Bill Hall was," said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg. "Bill was a leader in our community, a peerless friend and an old-fashioned gentleman in the best sense of the term, always ready to put service above self. Our hearts go out to his family and countless friends."
That community service was readily evident in the many enterprises with which he aligned. Friends and associates said he always showed up with a full heart and a full wallet.
It manifest in his hands-on, sleeves-rolled work on the boards of organizations such as Explore Charleston, Southeastern Wildlife Exposition and Patriot's Point Development Authority. It figured into ready philanthropic support of institutions like MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital. It guided industry-elevating ventures with associates like his friend Tommy Baker, with whom he helped establish Beacon Community Bank, which assists tri-county entrepreneurs, small businesses, real estate developers and others that are often under-served by larger banks.
"We are better leaders for knowing Bill," said Neil C. Robinson, Jr., board chair of Southeastern Wildlife Exposition. He recalled him as a man who welcomed everyone like family and invested his time sacrificially, while at the same time building a hospitality group with nearly 900 strong of customer-focused team members. "What a loss for our community, state and region ... As one person said today, 'A mighty oak has fallen.' "
Arriving in Charleston in 2009, Hall opened the doors of Halls Chophouse, serving up a luxury experience that spared no details in the cut of a steak or the burnished-wood sheen of the setting. There, servers were instructed to be ever-solicitous of every wish and whim of decked-out, loyal patrons who arrived in droves in search of a high-end evening.
And it paid off. Hall parlayed his corporate background into a family business celebrated for its impeccable standards in both food and service.
In just over a decade, he developed one of the most successful hospitality-related companies in the Charleston area and the entire state, offering patrons an unparalleled experience throughout his eight venues, including Halls Chophouse restaurants in Charleston, Greenville and Summerville, as well as Halls Signature Events, Rita's Seaside Grille, High Cotton and Slightly North of Broad in Charleston.
A deeply devoted husband, father and grandfather, Hall enfolded his family into his grand vision. He trained his children in the hospitality ropes, bringing them on to shepherd Hall Management Group and putting the entire brood forward in company communications.
At the same time, Hall was known to often regard employees as family, offering mentorship and regular support, frequently behind the scenes. Keener learned much from his mentor about the ingredients of a successful restaurant. "He would always preach, 'Take care of your employees first, your customers second and everything else will happen.'"
In 1977, Keener was hired by Hall for a front desk position at a Hyatt resort in Hilton Head, and on the first day Hall enlisted him to join the softball team for a game that night, warning him to be on time. Keener is now the owner of Charleston Crab House and current president of the Lowcountry Hospitality Association.
"He was a very good teacher and a very loyal friend," Keener said.
When Hall retired from the corporate hotel world, he shared with his friend his intention of opening a steakhouse on upper King Street. Though Keener tried to dissuade him, explaining that Broad Street was the spot for such an establishment, Hall was adamant. "He said, 'I'm going to prove everyone wrong.' And he did."
Such attention to detail was second to none, said Keener, whether ensuring that each bottle was turned label facing forward or overseeing the perfect placement of silverware.
Reggie Gibson, a close friend and restaurant business associate said that Hall introduced this level of attention to Charleston by knowing patron's birthdays and preferred drinks. While at first, patrons were mystified, it soon set a new standard in the food and beverage field. It was, Gibson said, a byproduct of Hall's upbringing in San Francisco, born into a family in the grocery business.
"He made you feel special whoever you were," Gibson said.
At the same time, he mastered the big picture too.
“Bill Hall has proven to be an outstanding leader of our agency since his appointment by Governor McMaster," Vice Chairman Wayne Adams said in a statement. "His leadership will be deeply missed, not just by Patriots Point, but by the entire state tourism community. Our hearts and thoughts are with the Hall family as they grieve the loss of a great man.”
"We are forever grateful for Bill's service as a member of Explore Charleston's board of governors," said Helen Hill. "We will miss his wise counsel and discerning perspective. As difficult as this time is, I know that Bill's remarkable legacy will endure."
According to Keener, Hall's example has elevated the Charleston restaurant industry, with patrons from all over expecting the standard they have come to appreciate from Hall from others as well.
"He set the bar, and he owns the bar, and all of us in the restaurant business strive to reach that bar," Keener said.
William Ames Hall was born on Nov. 2, 1946. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne Hall, and three children, Tommy Hall, Stacey Gibson and Billy Hall, and well as his grandchildren. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.