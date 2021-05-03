Williams sworn in as new N.A. mayor, seeks to improve communication with citizens

After being sworn in as mayor, Briton Williams was already making clear his intention to improve the relationship between the city and its people.
In an effort to ensure better communication with North Augustans, the city's future study sessions, beginning June 7, will give citizens the opportunity to speak with city council one hour before the first council meeting each month. This will be known as the "Public Power Hour." More details will be released soon.
“This will be a work in progress but will begin to give us a template of how I would like future study sessions to be done,” Williams said.
The Public Power Hour will provide citizens the chance to talk to council about items not on the agenda and share information that council may not be aware of, happening in the city or in their neighborhoods.
Williams said the format is not intended for citizens to vent randomly about disagreements, personal attacks or anything unrelated to improving the situation at hand.
Williams pointed out that citizens may not get an answer that night if the topic pertains to something council would have to address with staff.
“I really believe through this Public Power Hour we will begin to improve communication between citizens and the city. It will give you a voice to let us know what we need to do better,” Williams said.
Also during Monday evening's city council meeting, Pat Carpenter, Jenafer McCauley and David McGhee were sworn in as council members.
Former Mayor Bob Pettit and former council member Fletcher Dickert said their goodbyes and thanked city council and their families.
Council will meet again next Monday for a study session.