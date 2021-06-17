Summer-themed Third Thursday event features community fun

Third Thursday was held in downtown North Augusta on June 17 for small businesses to better connect with the locals after hours.

Put on by North Augusta Forward, the businesses participate with pop up shops and sales. This month’s theme was Summer Bash, featuring festive balloons and rides on the North Augusta trolley.

Executive director fof North Augusta Forward Avery Spears-Mahoney believes this is a great way to remind residents of the summer opportunities for local businesses.

“We have great local businesses downtown,” Spears-Mahoney said. “We just want to showcase those local businesses and let people know they can find everything they need right here in downtown.”

Susan Elliott, who owns Seams like Susan, is attending Third Thursday for the first time as a business owner. She normally supports her family at Shoppe 3130.

“It’s just fun,” Elliott said. “We love the small town feel, all the traffic that goes (through), riding the trolley – all that kind of stuff.”

The next Third Thursday event will be held in July. To learn more about local business initiatives, follow North Augusta Forward on social media.