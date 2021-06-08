Summer swim season begins for Hammerheads

Hammond Hills Suburban Club's 2020 swim season, in terms of competition, was a casualty of COVID-19, but the Hammerheads are back in gear this month, with Bethany Mobley as head coach, Ashlyn Dawkins as assistant head coach and Madden Bell as assistant coach.
Mobley's bunch had its first meet on the first evening of June, competing at home versus West Lake Country Club – a 468-335 win for the visitors.
The Hammerheads had several double winners, including three from the Kaminstein family: Asher, 8, in the 25-yard freestyle and butterfly; Liam, 9, in the 100 individual medley and 25 fly; and Noah, 11, in the 50 breast and 100 I.M.
Also racking up two wins apiece were Bear Hammond, 10, in the 25 free and 25 backstroke; Jack Kryshtalowych, 9, 25 free and 25 breaststroke; Nate Millings, 13, 50 breast and back; and Braedon Vann, 13, 50 fly and 100 I.M.
The home team, in all, had 119 new personal-best times. The Hammerheads began this week with three more weeks of action planned: June 8, at Jones Creek; June 15, at home versus Rivershyre; June 22, at Riverwood; June 26, the championship meet for Division 2; and June 28, the All-Stars meet.