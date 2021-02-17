SRP Park unveils high school, college baseball schedule

NORTH AUGUSTA — SRP Park has announced a slate of high school and college showcase games at SRP Park. The showcase will feature some of the top high school and college baseball programs in the region and throughout the Southeast.
“As we prepare for GreenJackets Baseball to return to SRP Park we are excited to open up our state-of-the-art home to host these teams and their fans for the 2021 SRP Park High School and College Showcase,” said GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger. “We know the combination of quality local baseball, smells of baseball fare in the air and our beautiful facility will make these games memorable events for the players but also the entire community.”
2021 High School Showcase schedule:
• March 8 — Aquinas High School vs. Burke County High School at 6 p.m. (gates 5:30 p.m.)
• March 9 — Grovetown High School vs. Augusta Christian at 6 p.m. (gates 5:30 p.m.)
• March 17 — Augusta Eagles vs. Burke County at 6 p.m. (gates 5:30pm)
• March 22 — Strom Thurmond High School vs. South Aiken High School at 6:05 p.m. (gates 5:30 p.m.)
Scoutz USA Baseball schedule:
• March 4 — Scoutz USA Baseball vs. Columbia International University (Columbia, SC) at 1 p.m.
• March 13 — Scoutz USA Baseball vs. Field of Dreams Academy (Tampa, FL) (Doubleheader) with Game 1 at
10 a.m.
• March 14 — Scoutz USA Baseball vs. Field of Dreams Academy (Tampa, FL) (Doubleheader) with Game 1 at
noon.
• March 27 — Scoutz USA Baseball vs. Columbine Academy (Charlotte, NC) (Doubleheader) with Game 1 at
10 a.m.
• March 28 — Scoutz USA Baseball vs. Columbine Academy (Charlotte, NC) (Doubleheader) with Game 1 at
noon.
2021 College Showcase schedule:
• Feb. 19 — Augusta University vs. Lander University at 6 p.m. (gates at 5 p.m.).
• Feb. 20 — Augusta University vs. Lander University (Doubleheader) with Game 1 at 2 p.m. (gates
1:30 p.m.).
• March 30 — USC Aiken vs. Augusta University at 6:35 p.m (gates 5:30 p.m.).
Game times and schedules subject to change, stay tuned to www.greenjacketsbaseball.com or social channels for updates.
Tickets are on sale now for all High School and Scoutz USA games and can be purchased online at www.GreenJacketsBaseball.com. Tickets are $10 per person, children 3 and under are free. Parking will be available in the Hotel Parking Deck under regular Riverside Village parking rates.
Tickets for the Augusta University vs. Lander University matchup are on sale now at www.GreenJacketsBaseball.com. Tickets are $10 per person, children 3 and under are free. Tickets and more information for the March 30 game will be announced on the GreenJackets social media pages and website.
The GreenJackets will be selling concessions at all games, so fans can enjoy delicious ballpark fare during the showcase. For more information, visit www.greenjacketsbaseball.com or call 803-349-9467.
The GreenJackets strongly encourage all guests to adhere to all protocols for the health and safety of other guests and staff, including wearing a mask upon entry and when walking around the ballpark and following social distancing guidelines. If a guest is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, please stay home. These symptoms include but are not limited to: coughing, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fever, headache or sore throat. SRP Park will have hand sanitizing stations and restrooms available for guests to practice personal hygiene. Additional details on SRP Park’s reopening protocols can be found at https://bit.ly/SRPParkPlan.