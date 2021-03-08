Spring 'rec' sports warming up

The pieces are coming into place for the 2021 spring sports season at Riverview Park, with soccer, baseball and softball on tap in a couple of weeks.
J.R. Williams, who coordinates the soccer program for the North Augusta Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, said Monday that the soccer had 552 kids on board so far. Baseball was at 535 and softball had 195.
The 2020 spring season took its first few steps, with teams being established and a few practices being held, but the pandemic arose and the season was wiped out due to COVID-19 regulations. Some adjustments are to be in place in the weeks ahead, Williams said.
Post-game handshakes are among the traditions that have been nixed for the moment. "We've tried to cut out shared water sources and tried to limit access to the bench from parents," he added.
One of the ongoing challenges is in trying to find enough coaches to keep soccer running, especially among the 5-year-old boys and girls. Plans are for the first games to be held "towards later March," with the cooperation of weather and the recruitment of more coaches. Games are to run through late May.
Derek Boyd, who manages the younger wing of the baseball program, said the baseball numbers are comparable to those of 2019 – pre-COVID, as he described it. "Most of the baseball teams have been established. Some of them will start practicing this week, and then ... I'm in the process of preparing game schedules," he added.
Softball numbers, Boyd said, are "kind of close to what they were" prior to the pandemic. The total number of kids on board in 2019, with the three sports combined, was about 1,400, and this year's numbers are about 1,300.