Week 1 Prep Football Capsules

Blythewood at North Augusta
Last time they played
Blythewood defeated North Augusta 27-24 on Sept. 13, 2019.
Players to watch
Blythewood
- Jordan Burrell, FS/LB/ATH. 6-foot, 190-pounder is a top-25 senior in the state.
- Joshua Burrell, WR. 6-2, 212-pound Florida State commit is one of the state's elite prospects.
North Augusta
- Jacari Buckson, RB. Surpassed 1,000 rushing yards as a sophomore but missed more than half of junior season after injuring knee.
- Joe DeLaughter, OL/DL. Senior returning starter was an all-area pick last year after grading out at 89 percent at left tackle.
- Bryson Mealing, OL/DL. Senior returning starter was also all-area, grading out at 86 percent at left guard while averaging 41 yards per punt.
Keys to the game
First game for new Yellow Jackets head coach Jim Bob Bryant. ... Bryant has been pleased with his offensive and defensive lines, each of which has three returning starters. ... Experienced Jackets also return three starters at wide receiver, three at linebacker, and get Buckson back from a knee injury sustained against the Bengals last season. ... Blythewood is big up front on both lines and athletic at every position, with lots of returning experience on both offense and defense. ... Tough test right out of the gate for North Augusta, which Bryant thinks will have to start strong to give itself a chance.
Brookland-Cayce at Fox Creek
Last time they played
This is the first meeting between the schools.
Players to watch
Brookland-Cayce
- Skylar King, QB/FS. West Virginia baseball commit is a versatile athlete with plenty of big-play capabilities.
- Will Way, RB. Totaled more than 2,000 yards of total offense and scored 20 touchdowns last season.
Fox Creek
- Mike Adams, ATH. Junior expected to contribute at several offensive positions and also on special teams.
- Jadon Johnson, QB. Dual-threat junior broke out last season with 1,448 yards and 12 total touchdowns.
- Dawson Lewis, DL. Had 57 tackles (29 for loss), 6 sacks and 2 fumble recoveries last season.
Keys to the game
Fox Creek's first game as a Class AAA member comes against the defending Region 5-AAAA champions. ... Johnson is the starter at quarterback, but Adams will have opportunities to take a few snaps there in addition to the other spots on the field. ... three returning starters on the defensive line should set the tone for the Predators. ... Brookland-Cayce has speed at every position, so Fox Creek's defense will have to try to contain that speed and not give up the big play. ... Offensively, the Predators will need to just take what the Bearcats' defense gives them and not try to force anything.