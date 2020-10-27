Strom Thurmond dominates Fox Creek for homecoming

Gregory Bryant and his teammates were quick to create an upbeat homecoming atmosphere Friday evening at Strom Thurmond High School, as the Rebels jumped out to an immediate lead and dumped Fox Creek, 28-10.
Bryant, in the first-ever football meeting between these two Edgefield County schools, scored a touchdown on each of his first two rushes – 90 yards and 25 yards. He finished the game with five rushes for 126 yards and the two touchdowns.
"Fox Creek gave us their best shot," said Antwaun Hillary, the Rebels' coach. "I thought those guys did a good job of battling for four quarters and we did enough, to me, in the second half to kind of run away with it. I'm just proud of my guys."
Fox Creek (0-4 on the season) is now preparing for its homecoming, with game time versus McCormick set for 7:30 p.m. at Lions Field. Thurmond (2-2) will have a home game against Swansea.