Predators, Rebels to face off Friday

Fox Creek High School, in search of its first 2020 football win, has an appointment in Edgefield County Friday evening, with a contest set for 7:30 p.m. at Strom Thurmond.
The Rebels, normally one of the Aiken-Augusta area's stronger football programs, is also off to a rough start, coming into the Fox Creek game with a 1-2 overall record. Thurmond started Oct. 2 with a 42-28 win at Brookland-Cayce but stumbled at Orangeburg-Wilkinson Oct. 9, 23-13; and again Oct. 6 at home versus Gilbert, 28-21.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson was Fox Creek's most recent opponent, having dumped the Predators 30-0 at Lions Field Oct. 16, which left Fox Creek at 0-3 for the season. The Bruins are currently atop Region 5-AAA, at 3-1 overall.
Tickets for the Predators-Rebels game will not be available at the gate and must be bought online.