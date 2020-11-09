Predators collect 'W' vs. Swansea

A rough football season came to an upbeat end for Fox Creek High School Friday night in Region 5-AAA action, as the Predators bagged their first win of the season.
Coach LaFayette Stewart's squad, as Swansea's homecoming guest, broke loose from a 14-14 tie early in the fourth quarter and wound up on top by a 28-14 tally. Fox Creek ended its season at 1-5 and the Tigers slid to 0-5.
Mike Adams helped deliver two touchdowns for Fox Creek. One came via a 26-yard carry (his only run of the game) and the other on a 44-yard pass to Reece Benson. Quincy Wells added a rushing touchdown, as he had 12 carries for 89 yards, and Kash Johnson racked up 76 yards on 14 carries, with another touchdown in the mix.
This was Fox Creek's first season at the AAA level. Gilbert ended the regular season atop Region 5-AAA, sporting a 5-0 region record and an overall tally of 6-0.