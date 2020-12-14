Patriot girls off to flying start

COVID-19 has forced some detours – large and small – in some local school's athletic schedules, but Paul Knox Middle School's girls basketball team is rolling along unscathed this week, boasting a 4-0 record.
Kenedi Wright made an extremely loud statement Monday evening in Wagener, scoring 28 points in her squad's 44-6 romp over A.L. Corbett. Her total included 14 of Paul Knox's 16 first-quarter points.
The Patriots, coached by Cheryl Morris, now have a three-week break, with their next game set for Jan. 7 versus Jackson.
North Augusta Middle School's teams are both quarantined until after Christmas, as are both the boys and girls squads at Fox Creek High School.