North Augusta's Kiana Lee named Class 4A Girls' Basketball Player of the Year

North Augusta's Kiana Lee was named the Class 4A Girls' Basketball Player of the Year by the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association.
Lee was among the nine area players to earn a spot on the organization's All-State team, including North Augusta's Colin Rodrigues, who was named to the Class 4A Boys' team.
Lee, a senior guard, averaged 22.2 points per game as well as 8.9 rebounds, four assists and 3.8 steals. Earlier this season she scored her 1,000-career point. She helped lead the Yellow Jackets (15-1) to another region title.
Barnwell's Maleah Williams and Silver Bluff's Kalyn Glover were named to the Class 2A Girls' All-State team. Ridge Spring-Monetta's Jaliyah Bussey and Blackville-Hilda's Rishona Washington made the Class A team.
Rodrigues was one of a trio of area players to make the boys' Class 4A team. He's joined by Aiken's RJ Felton and South Aiken's Donavan Hodge. Russell Branch, of Barnwell, was named to the Class 2A team.