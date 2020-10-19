North Augusta topples homecoming guest Midland Valley

Midland Valley High School was North Augusta's 2020 homecoming guest, and the Mustangs did not pose much of a challenge for the Yellow Jackets Friday evening, in a 26-7 win that kept North Augusta atop Region 5-AAAA.
Coach Jim Bob Bryant's squad, in improving to 3-0 in the region and 3-1 overall, jumped out to a quick lead, was up 20-7 at halftime and was never seriously threatened.
The Yellow Jackets' next challenge is against Aiken, a squad with a 16-game losing streak dating back to October 2018. The Green Hornets are 0-1 in the region and 0-2 overall, having lost at Airport Oct. 9, 27-14; and at Laurens Oct. 16, 34-6.