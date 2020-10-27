You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

North Augusta slams Aiken, claims region title

  • Updated
SAHSfoot_vs_NAHS_10-9-20_0007.jpg
Buy Now

North Augusta Yellow Jackets wide receiver Jordan Wilburn (3) looks for running room during a high school football game Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Aiken, SC. (Artie Walker, Jr./Special to the Aiken Standard)

 Artie Walker Jr.

The Region 5-AAAA football title belongs to North Augusta, as the Yellow Jackets nailed down the feat by slamming Aiken 42-3 at home Friday evening.

The Jackets' Austin Harrell accounted for four touchdowns – running for two and passing for two more – in helping boost the Jackets to a 4-0 region record. Aiken skidded to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the region.

Coach Jim Bob Bryant's squad, having improved to 4-1 overall, now has a Friday non-region appointment at River Bluff, in Lexington, to wrap up the regular season. Game time is 7:30 p.m. The Gators are 2-1, having most recently faced White Knoll in a 45-14 win Oct. 23. 