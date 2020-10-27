North Augusta slams Aiken, claims region title

The Region 5-AAAA football title belongs to North Augusta, as the Yellow Jackets nailed down the feat by slamming Aiken 42-3 at home Friday evening.
The Jackets' Austin Harrell accounted for four touchdowns – running for two and passing for two more – in helping boost the Jackets to a 4-0 region record. Aiken skidded to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the region.
Coach Jim Bob Bryant's squad, having improved to 4-1 overall, now has a Friday non-region appointment at River Bluff, in Lexington, to wrap up the regular season. Game time is 7:30 p.m. The Gators are 2-1, having most recently faced White Knoll in a 45-14 win Oct. 23.