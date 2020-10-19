North Augusta nips Paul Knox in volleyball

The playoffs are beckoning for North Augusta Middle School's volleyball team, following an Oct. 19 match versus Paul Knox.
The Patriots played host to the Yellow Jackets and wound up on the short side of a 3-2 score: 25-20, 25-13, 20-25, 19-25, 15-13.
Paul Knox wrapped up its season at 8-4 overall, narrowly missing a playoff spot. North Augusta, at 9-2, punched its playoff ticket for the week ahead, having come out on top in both of its contests versus Paul Knox this season and looking now to compete for the Aiken County title.