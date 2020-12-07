North Augusta High School debuts new basketball arena

Jacket Arena is officially in business, as North Augusta High School's new base of athletic operations, and the four-time defending state champions in AAAA girls basketball got it off to a good start Dec. 1, winning the first game to be played in the new facility.
Kiana Lee scored 25 points in leading her squad to a 57-28 romp over River Bluff. The boys game, however, went to the Gators by a margin of 54-44.
The new facility is getting upbeat reviews from a variety of users and boasts such features as two gyms (with the smaller to be used for practices and P.E. classes), offices for athletic coaches, a large concession stand and a similarly spacious weight room.
"Nobody in the CSRA has this type of gym," said Chase Tillman, who is recovering from a football injury – a torn right meniscus – and looking to rejoin the basketball program in mid-January. "You walk in, and you think it looks like a college."
Lee made similar comments. "I love the new gym. I love everything about it," she said, noting that the floor provides outstanding traction and the facility is more spacious in general.
Colin Rodrigues also offered an assessment, noting that the new gym, for interscholastic competition, is 10 feet longer than its predecessor, has a paint scheme with a better contrast for three-point shooting. The backboard technology, in addition, is newer, and the rims – as judged in the midst of a dunk – are more stable, he added.
The Yellow Jackets' previous gym, which served up through the end of the 2019-20 season, went into business with the start of the 1969-70 school year.
The next home action for North Augusta is to be Dec. 19 versus Burke County (from Waynesboro, Georgia). The girls are to start at 5 p.m. and the boys at 6:30 p.m.