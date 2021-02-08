NAHS hoops in home stretch

The basketball playoffs are looming large at North Augusta High School this week, with the girls being assured of a prime playoff spot and the boys looking to strengthen their argument for post-season action.
The girls, ranked third in the state and in position to bag their fifth straight state title, began this week with a 13-1 record and a 6-0 record in Region 5-AAAA, following a 73-16 romp at home over Airport Feb. 5. Kiana Lee poured in 38 points to lead the way.
South Carolina's AAAA rankings for girls, at the start of this week, had Westside (of Anderson) and Greenville high schools in the top spots, in that order. Greer was fourth and Westwood (of Blythewood) was fifth.
Al Young, the Lady Jackets' coach, said his squad is looking for a strong finish to nail down the region title, heading into this week's action, at South Aiken Tuesday and at home versus South Aiken Friday. Both games are set for 6 p.m.
The boys also started the week with positive momentum, having played host to Airport Feb. 5 and cruising to a 66-34 win, leaning on Colin Rodrigues' team-best contribution of 12 points.
The next step for the boys, with an 8-7 overall record and a region mark of 5-3, is a Friday game at Wade Hampton, in Hampton. Game time is 6 p.m.
Tony Harrell, the Jackets' coach, said his squad is looking to play "one more quality opponent" in an effort to make a strong case for an at-large spot in the playoffs.