N.A. wrestlers medal at Greenwood tournament

Friday night, the North Augusta lady wrestlers traveled to Greenwood for a female wrestling tournament. The team brought home one 1st place medal, five 3rd place medals and one 4th place medal. The female wrestlers comprised an overall record in the tournament of 10 wins and 13 losses. Leading the way for the lady wrestlers was Day’lyn McKinnis with an impressive 4-0 record and 1st place in the 132 lb. division. McKinnis was also nominated for Outstanding Wrestler. Taking home 3rd place medals were Austra Ali in the 106 lb division, Carlie Ali in the 126 lb. weight class and Emily Howard, also in the 126 lb. division. Taking 3rd place in the 145 lb. class was Anagabriela Ayala. In the 182 lb. weight class taking 3rd place was Tabatha Soverns and rounding out the medal count was Elizabeth Maul taking a 4th place medal in the 138 lb. weight class.
Coach Matt Franklin said he was extremely proud of his female wrestlers simply due to their inexperience. Although the female team is young and inexperienced, they are led by Day’lyn McKinnis who has been a female South Carolina state champion and had a 2nd place finish last year in the girl’s state championship. Franklin also discussed how impressive the young female wrestlers were in their first tournament. Austra Ali is a freshman, sophomores include Emily Howard and Carlie Ali, Elizabeth Maul is in her first year as a junior and rounding out the seniors with McKinnis include Ana Ayala and Tabatha Soverns.
The above mentioned girls are part of the North Augusta High School wrestling team, which also includes both the Paul Knox and North Augusta middle school kids. The North Augusta wrestling team is in their fifth season this year. The varsity wrestlers start their season Jan. 5 at Ninety Six High School with the team’s first home match against Airport on Friday, Jan. 8, at the N.A. recreation building. The wrestling team is also very inexperienced but has a strong desire to wrestle. The North Augusta wrestling team has seven returning starters. Franklin said he is leaning on his starters from last year to help carry the team. Returning from last year are Juniors Joseph Jordan at 120 lb., David Johnson at 152 lb., Emil Ayala at the 160 lb. division and David Havasy at 170 lb., Emmanuel Coulibaly at 182 lb., and Caleb Mays at 220 lb. Jordan, Coulibaly and Mays return from outstanding seasons from last year, qualifying for the Lower State Championships. Coming off impressive freshmen seasons last year, Alex Bucao at 113 lb. and Bennett Merion at 132 lb. respectively, both Lower Sate qualifiers, return for their sophomore seasons. Coach Franklin made mention of another freshman he is excited about, Jack Johnson, who is expected to hold down the 138 lb. spot. Nick Moore, coming off a very impressive middle school record will make an impact at the 113 lb. weight class as well. Rounding out the potential starters include some of the wrestlers mentioned above, the females have an opportunity to make a splash on the varsity level. Austra Ali is penned to be the 106 lb. starter, Carlie Ali is challenging for the 126 lb. position, and Day’lyn McKinnis is likely to start at the 132 lb. spot. Coming of the gridiron to grab some of the upper weights. Jamie Jeffords, a ninth grader, will be a force to reckon with at the 195 lb. weight class along with Andy Cervantes in the heavyweight division. Travis Brown, Connor English, Myles Price, all sophomores, are also expected to contribute to the success of the team this year.
The rest of the wrestling schedule include home matches against South Aiken on Jan. 12, away at Midland Valley on Jan. 15, home again against Aiken on Jan. 19, Eau Claire on Jan. 26, Glenn Hills on Jan. 29, Bamberg on Feb. 5 and away on Feb. 10 against Dutch Fork.