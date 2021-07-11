Miss Georgia, Augusta native, throws out first pitch at GreenJackets game

Practically perfect and dressed to the nines in green, the newly crowned Miss Georgia Karson Pennington got to give back to the community that she grew up in.

Pennington, a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Georgia and Augusta native, grew up going to GreenJackets games. She was the winner of the Miss University of Georgia pageant in January 2020.

During the 2021 Miss Georgia pageant, Pennington received the Legal Studies Award and won scholarship money for her on-stage question.

“It means everything to me,” she said. “I have lived in Augusta my entire life. I graduated from Lakeside High School in 2016. I attend the University of Georgia so I really love this state more than anything in the world.”

As part of her service to the state, she does community appearances and spreads her social impact initiative, called ROAR: Reach out and Read.

The initiative is close to Pennington’s heart on why literacy is important.

“As a child, I was diagnosed with onset fluency disorder, which basically meant that I stuttered and I couldn’t get words out of my mouth and learning how to read really helped me gain confidence in my skills as a learner, as a reader, as a person, as a human being,” she said. “So I really hope as Miss Georgia I can improve the state of education in Georgia across the state and hopefully as Miss America in a couple of months across the country.”

Pennington will represent the state of Georgia in December in hopes to earn the title of Miss America 2021.

The competition, which is usually held in Atlantic City, New Jersey, will be relocating to the Mohegan Sun Resort in Connecticut. The Miss America organization will be celebrating 100 years in September.

“The Mohegan Sun was so generous to host us and it's just going to be an incredible venue for all of us. We are going to be celebrating the 100th anniversary of Miss America in September in Connecticut,” Pennington said. “I am very excited for that as well.”

Pennington hopes to improve the community during her year of service as Miss Georgia.

“I think they provide the best educational opportunities,” she said. “To wear the state of Georgia across my chest is truly an honor that I can’t even put into words.”