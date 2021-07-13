Meet the volunteers who help Peach Jam run smoothly

Behind the 12 days of Nike’s EYBL tournament in North Augusta, volunteers from around the community look forward to making the city the best basketball attraction.

TrueNorth Church, located off W. Martintown Road and First Baptist Church, off of Georgia Avenue, combined forces to help serve the competing players and coaches.

Downstairs, volunteers use this as an opportunity to bring fellowship and hospitality to the basketball court.

“This is a chance for me to be able to share my faith and volunteer. Work has always been a huge part of my life,” Abby Thomas said. “It's also something that puts me out there to meet new people and just open so many doors of opportunity.”

Thomas, who has been volunteering at Peach Jam for four years, has attended the event for years. She said she was sad that Peach Jam was canceled last year.

“It was definitely really hard because you always look forward to it because not only the fellowship, but you get to meet so many new people,” Thomas said. “... But it was really hard not even having it and even this year not even having spectators is very different.”

New volunteer Ashlin Dawkins also wanted to get in on the action on her day off.

“With this past year, I haven’t been able to interact with a lot of people, so that has been really good,” Dawkins said.

Upstairs, more volunteers sell Nike merchandise. The collection of sweatshirts, T-shirts and shorts are exclusive to the event, making for long days with significant demand.

“It’s fun meeting with people, talking to people, meeting people from all over the United States,” Beth Myers said. “You see the same people sometimes year after year coming through here.”

Myers enjoys working with the other retired school teachers of North Augusta selling the shirts and to be involved in the atmosphere where she has seen her children grow up in.

“I was looking for something to do. My kids, my son played in this, he coached in this. He’s a college basketball coach,” Myers said. “... My daughters grew up in this gym keeping score and everything so I needed something to do so this is where they put me.”

“We are such a small town that puts on such a big production,” Thomas said. “You would never think our little hometown would hold so much like this.”