Jackets, Predators compete at state swim championships

The North Augusta and Fox Creek high school swim teams wrapped up their respective seasons at state championship meets at the North Charleston Aquatic Center.
North Augusta's boys finished 17th Monday in the Class AAAA meet, scoring 52 points. The North Augusta girls finished 19th Saturday at the Class AAAA meet with 32 points, and Fox Creek's Laura Bachelder earned 29 points to place 17th on the team leaderboard Saturday at the Class AAA meet.
Bachelder had a pair of top-10 finishes, placing eighth in the 100-yard butterfly and ninth in the 100 backstroke.
Madden Bell finished second in the 50 freestyle to lead the way for the North Augusta boys, and he added an 11th-place finish in the 100 butterfly.
Bell, Max Hooper, Geoffrey Swann and Travis Brown took 16th in the 200 medley relay, and Bell, Hooper, Brown and Andrew Pond finished 18th in the 200 freestyle relay.
Hooper added an 18th-place finish in the 200 individual medley, and he placed 19th in the 100 backstroke.
The North Augusta girls' top finish came in the 200 medley relay, where Haley Winburn, Katie Swann, Allie Satterfield and Olivia Dicks placed 14th. The quarter also finished 15th in the 200 freestyle relay.
Satterfield took 15th in the 100 butterfly and 28th in the 100 backstroke, and Swann finished 24th in the 200 individual medley and 28th in the 100 breaststroke.