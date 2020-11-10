Jackets host Sharks to open playoffs

May River (3-1) at North Augusta (4-1)
Last time they played
This is the first meeting between the schools.
Players to watch
May River
- Ahmad Green, QB. Green has completed 60% of his passes and averages more than 10 yards per carry this season.
- Jaiden Jones, RB. Jones is the Sharks' second-leading rusher, averaging just under 100 yards per game.
North Augusta
- Austin Harrell, QB. Harrell has passed for 1,286 yards in five games and rushed for nine touchdowns.
- Bryson Mealing, OL/DL/P. Mealing is third on the team with 43 tackles and leads the Jackets with 10 tackles for loss
- Jordan Wilburn, WR. Wilburn leads the team in catches (24) and receiving yards (472).
Keys to the game
Disciplined defense will be important for North Augusta against Green in run-pass option situations. ... Green, Jones and Cameron Scott all have around the same amount of carries for an offense that runs the ball about 75% of the time, so the Jackets will have to make sure to read their keys and hit the right gaps. ... However, creeping up too much in the secondary opens things up for Green to throw the ball over the top of the defense. ... The Jackets have lived in opposing backfields all season, averaging nine tackles per loss per game. ... North Augusta's passing attack has generated 260 yards per game and has often overwhelmed opposing defenses. ... Establishing a consistent run game would make the pass even more of a weapon. ... The Sharks had blowout wins over James Island, Bluffton and Colleton County and lost by 23 to Beaufort in Region 7-AAAA.