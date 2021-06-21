GreenJackets return home next week

The Augusta GreenJackets, currently in a stretch of road games versus the Columbia Fireflies and Charleston Riverdogs, are to return to SRP Park June 29 for a 7:05 p.m. contest versus the Columbia Fireflies, in Low-A baseball action.
This season is the GreenJackets' first to be associated with the Atlanta Braves, and the Augusta squad began this week with a 19-22 overall record. The Fireflies are a farm team for the Kansas City Royals.
The GreenJackets closed out their most recent home stand on a winning note June 13, in a 4-2 comeback against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.
The next homestand, following a six-game run against Columbia, will have a stretch of six games versus Charleston (Tampa Bay Rays). The Riverdogs began this week atop the South Division, sporting a 26-14 record. Columbia followed at 22-16 and Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) brought up the rear at 18-23.