Girls' golf programs wrap up seasons, 2 Predators qualify for state

Successful seasons ended in near misses for the North Augusta and Fox Creek girls' golf programs at their respective state championship qualifiers.
North Augusta missed out by only three shots at the Class AAAA Lower State qualifier at the Country Club of South Carolina in Florence. The Yellow Jackets posted a team total of 403, just above the qualifying cutoff of 400 strokes.
The team score was 27 shots better than last year for the Jackets, who last week won the Region 5-AAAA championship at Midland Valley Golf Club.
Cassady Fortson, Bella Waters and Liv Johnson all made the all-region team last week, and Fortson nearly qualified for the state championship as an individual with a score of 91 in the qualifier to lead the team. North Augusta also counted a 98 from Waters, a 104 from Talese Vaughan and a 110 from Emma Whitaker.
Fox Creek's most successful season in program history is in the books for team competition, but two individuals will be playing in next week's Class A-AAA state championship at Coastal Carolina's Hackler Course.
Senior Maycie Rice, one of the program's inaugural members, qualified for the state championship for the second year in a row with her team-best score of 93 at the Lower State qualifier. She'll be joined by Caroline Heath, who posted a 95 to become the second player in program history to make it to state.
Heath and Ansley James earned All-Region 5-AAA honors the week before with career-best scores – 85 for James, 86 for Heath – at the Ponderosa Invitational. The team shot a program-best 373 that week and carried momentum into the state qualifier.
The Predators' team score of 418 at Lower State came up just short of a spot in the team tournament, but for the second year in a row there will be Predators playing at state. The tournament is scheduled for Oct. 26-27.