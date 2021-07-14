FROM THE PARK BENCH: July is Park and Recreation Month

Since 1985, people in the United States have celebrated Park and Recreation Month in July to promote building strong, vibrant and resilient communities through the power of parks and recreation and to recognize the more than 160,000 full-time park and recreation professionals – along with hundreds of thousands of part-time and seasonal workers and volunteers – who maintain our country’s local, state and community parks.
Through efforts by NRPA, the U.S. House of Representatives passed an official resolution for Park and Recreation Month in 2009 and introduced the resolution in 2017 and 2018. The services that park and recreation professionals provide are vital for our communities – from protecting open space and natural resources to helping fight obesity and providing activities and resources for all people. This has been especially true throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Park and Recreation Month encourages everyone to reflect on the exponential value park and recreation professionals bring to communities.
Every park has a history made up of thousands of stories that help to define it. Parks are at the center of so many experiences and memories – moments that park and recreation professionals help make happen. Our local parks are often our first experiences in nature, our introduction to a favorite hobby or physical activity. They are places to gather with friends and family, spaces to celebrate life’s special moments, spots of respite and healing, sites that connect us with essential community services and so much more.
Do you have a story about one of North Augusta’s parks or programs? Share it with us for Park and Recreation Month! Go to our PRT Facebook page and let us hear your story. www.facebook.com/northaugusta.recreation, or you can use Twitter @northaugustaprt.
In addition to this month being Park and Recreation Month, Friday is Park and Recreation Professionals Day. This is a day to honor all the dedicated professionals who work tirelessly behind the scenes to provide the high-quality programs and infrastructure you desire and expect in our parks and public spaces. Pick your favorite PRT employee and send them a shoutout on social media.
Your North Augusta PRT Department will be doing its part over the next two weeks by playing host to the 2021 Nike Peach Jam Basketball tournament at the Riverview Park Activities Center. The estimated economic impact to the Greater Augusta area for the next two weeks is $10 million plus. One of the main reasons that North Augusta is the choice of Nike EYBL for 25 years of Peach Jam Basketball is the hospitality of our people. Once again First Baptist Church members and TrueNorth Church members are stepping up to help feed the over 110-plus teams that will take to the hard courts of Riverview Park. Only this year our volunteers will be doing it for two consecutive weeks and feeding a record number of student athletes.
The 2021 Nike Peach Jam will not be open to the general public due to health and safety protocols in place to provide the best experience possible to the participants. Nike EYBL expressed their appreciation for the support of the North Augusta community and their aim to return to the traditional EYBL/Peach Jam format with fans in 2022.
With the health and safety protocols in place for this year’s event the Riverview Park Activities Center will be closed to our members through July 25. Due to this inconvenience to our Activities Center members and that your membership card will not gain you attendance to the event, we will add time back to any member that request it. We will resume normal operations on Monday, July 26, and plan to have the exercise room back open by Monday evening.