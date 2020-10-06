Fox Creek opponent postpones football game

The Fox Creek High School football team's Region 5-AAA game against Swansea, previously scheduled for this Friday, has been moved to Nov. 6 due to schedule changes made by Swansea.
"Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, the next two varsity football games have been changed," reads a statement on Swansea's athletics website. No reason was given for the postponement, which affects the Tigers' next two games.
The schedule change means that Fox Creek will no longer play a non-region game Nov. 6 against Batesburg-Leesville.
The Predators are the fifth team in the area to make a schedule change so far in this coronavirus-shortened season. Aiken moved its first two games and plays its season opener Oct. 12; South Aiken had to move games after Aiken, Lexington and River Bluff all postponed or canceled; Strom Thurmond moved its previously-scheduled season opener against Swansea to Oct. 30; and Silver Bluff missed its game this past Friday after Pelion postponed.
Fox Creek is off to an 0-2 start to the season after opening with region games against defending Region 5-AAAA champion Brookland-Cayce and defending Region 5-AAA champion Gilbert. The Predators' next game is Oct. 16 at home against Orangeburg-Wilkinson.