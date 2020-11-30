Fox Creek boys getting late start to hoops season

The Fox Creek boys' varsity and junior varsity basketball teams will have to wait to start their season because of "a COVID-19 concern," according to a post from last week on the school's athletics website.
The Predators' boys' teams had all activities suspended, including games and practices, until Dec. 5. That meant they missed out on the preseason Lake Murray Tip-Off tournament, which was scheduled for Nov. 23-25 in Lexington.
Previously scheduled regular season games against Calhoun Falls (Dec. 3) and Silver Bluff (Dec. 4) have been rescheduled.
The Predators' varsity girls were set to open the season at home Tuesday night against Augusta Christian.
Both varsity teams were picked to finish fourth out of six teams in Region 5-AAA in the preseason coaches' poll.
Jadon Johnson and Chandler O'Bannon were selected for the boys' preseason all-region team, and Bree Wright and Zykeria Valentine were chosen for the girls' time.