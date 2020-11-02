Chiefs crash Predators' homecoming

Quincy Wells, on duty for Fox Creek High School Oct. 30, provided plenty of highlights for the Predators in their homecoming game, rushing for three touchdowns, but McCormick overwhelmed the home team in the second half, pulling away in a 52-22 rout.
The non-region loss left the Predators at 0-5 overall. Wells and his teammates, with a Region 5-AAA tally of 0-4, will have their season finale Friday, hitting the road to face region opponent Swansea, from Lexington County.
The Tigers are also facing the end of a tough season, entering the final game with an 0-4 record. They were most recently slammed Oct. 30, losing 44-0 at Strom Thurmond. They also lost Oct. 23 at Gilbert, 55-7; by forfeit Oct. 16 versus Brookland-Cayce; and Oct. 1 at home versus Orangeburg-Wilkinson, 36-13.
The final week of the regular season finds Gilbert atop the region, at 6-0 overall and 5-0 in the region, with its average win being by a 41-21 margin.
Tied for second are Orangeburg-Wilkinson and Strom Thurmond (both 3-2 and 3-2). Brookland-Cayce is fourth, at 3-2 and 4-2. Swansea and Fox Creek are at the back of the pack.
The most recent state AA rankings available early this week, from Oct. 27, had Dillon atop the list, followed by Dillon, defending champion Chapman, Daniel, Camden, Gilbert, Wren, Oceanside Collegiate, Aynor, Fairfield Central and Palmetto.
The past week had a variety of games cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, including North Augusta's planned non-region appointment at River Bluff, at Lexington County. The Oct. 27 rankings for AAAA schools had four-time defending state champion Dutch Fork atop the list, ahead of Gaffney, Fort Dorchester, Dorman, Byrnes, Sumter, T.L. Hanna, Northwestern, Boiling Springs and Carolina Forest.
North Augusta gathered some votes, and now holds records of 4-1 and 4-0. The current situation has some school representatives suggesting that the Yellow Jackets, heading into the playoffs, are likely to have a home game Nov. 13 versus May River, a relatively new school (established in 2016) from Bluffton, in Beaufort County.
Kyle Dawson contributed to this story.