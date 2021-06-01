Shared workspace, Collective, opens in North Augusta

Peaking into the window of the blue brick building alongside downtown North Augusta, the wide open space with a small couch and desk might not look like much. But for the members of the Collective, it's the place to kickstart their business opportunities.

Located at 523 Georgia Ave., Collective was created as a place for creatives and entrepreneurs to rent a workspace outside of their home on an as needed basis for $40 an hour.

The idea came out of necessity during the pandemic and as being a parent sustaining a business.

“I had been home for six years and don’t know many people. You are just out of the work realm and in mom mode, so I started messaging people on Instagram,” Kari Rehnlund, one of the permanent Collective members and a graphic designer out of North Augusta, said. “I know that there’s a lot of photographers in this area and they might need a space to rent so I started messaging and started asking if they wanted to share a space.”

“Whenever I wanted to go anywhere, I had to go to a coffee shop and that isn’t always the easiest, especially with COVID, most of them aren’t open,” Megan Hudgins, another permanent Collective member and a Graniteville photographer, added.

Rehnlund also found Rebecca Evans and Sarah Tau through social media and were interested into turning the idea into reality. The space opened to the public last month and word of mouths well as social media has helped link their work to clients.

“The city of North Augusta is so tight knit and we kind of feed off each other,” Hudgins said. “We have the Third Thursday and stuff so I think that being able to connect with other businesses and small businesses and other woman business owners I think is something that I really look forward to.”

One such example is the Collective's partnership with Carolynn Collins of Honey Dripp Co., a female business that will be hosting a pop-up boutique for the brand Rio to Rome. The brand features bold colors and vivid patterns and plans on renting out the space three days a week as a storefront.

“It’s been nice to see even my name being connected with Collective,” Collins said. “A lot of who they know and who they’ve partnered with and now have come followed me and partnered with me.”

The women, all mothers, also try to foster a welcoming environment for their businesses and future clients.

“There’s enough work for everyone and I think that it’s nice to see community over competition,” Rehnlund said.

"I love to see women supporting women and not being in competition and I love that I’m seeing that more and more,” Collins added. “I love the people aspect of it and I love getting to know different people and different things and I think I have met so many new people in a short amount of time.”