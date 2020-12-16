TRUE TALK: The lumpy rug

“Don’t keep sweeping your troubles under the rug, for someday you’ll trip over it.” — Taylor Wapaha
Community is messy.
My wife and I faced a crossroads two years ago when our Journey Group experienced tension. Different viewpoints and how they were expressed was almost a near avalanche of destruction. I had enough. I wanted to throw in the towel. Quitting is my go-to when tension moves in. I’m a peacemaker. I’m fearful of confrontation. But sometimes quitting for me is too dramatic, so my next option is to continue sweeping differences and tension underneath the rug.
I already had a collection of thoughts and opinions underneath our living room rug, where we met weekly to walk through God’s Word. Many nights I spent wrestling with all that was said or unsaid and what was pushed under the rug. However, our entire group knew change was needed as we believed too much in the value of community.
We called ourselves adults, so we had to be held accountable to that. More importantly, we called ourselves followers of Jesus and we have to follow his Word. No matter how beautiful the rug we have sown or how good we are at cleaning around it, what we sweep underneath affects us every day. This decision not only affects us, but those we love as well.
I don’t know what you’re going through or how long it’s been under your rug, but I do know the following: the process of healing is better than hiding. As we enter the Christmas season, let us remember this very truth of why Jesus came to earth: to shine light into darkness. Whether your tension exists in you personally, your marriage, family or a relationship with a friend – remove the rug.
Remove the rug, quit the hiding, let the light shine and darkness will be exposed. This is where healing begins.
"The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it" (John 1:5).
Zach Williams is the Volunteer Director at TrueNorth Church. Visit truenorthchurch.com for more information.