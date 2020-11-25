True Talk: The goodness around us

I saw a quote recently that said, “Don’t let bad days trick you into thinking you have a bad life.” I sat thinking about that quote for a while and it really resonated with me. I thought about how easy it is to have a bad day or a bad string of days and to start believing the lie that you don’t have goodness in your life.
The year 2020 has definitely been different for a lot of us. And as we head into the holiday season, it would be very easy to look at everything that will be different or missing this year and become overwhelmed with sadness or frustration. Some of us have lost jobs, some of our marriages are suffering or ending, some of our kids are acting out more than ever, and some of us are realizing how lonely we are when our jam-packed schedules disappear. More than ever before we are realizing our need for community but we are being told we shouldn’t be around other people. It’s hard and confusing. But it doesn’t mean that there isn’t goodness all around us.
If we are actively looking for the goodness around us, God will show it to us. There isn’t a better time to start practicing having a thankful heart. One of my favorite scriptures is Colossians 3:15.
It says, “Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, since as members of one body you were called to peace. And be thankful.”
When we are feeling like our bad days never end, praying to God for peace and asking Him to show us what is good around us, is a great place to start. God desires for us to have a peaceful heart. He wants us to be thankful for what we have, instead of focusing on what we don’t have or wish we did have.
We can fully trust that if we are able to let go of our own expectations of what life should be, we will see the beauty of the life that is, the life that God has carved out for us to live.
Katie Duke is the TrueKidz Production Director at TrueNorth Church. Visit truenorthchurch.com for more information.